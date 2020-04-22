Stay Hale and Hearty: 3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

It was a rough start to the week, to put it lightly. As oil prices continued to slide yesterday, the S&P 500 suffered its largest daily decline in three weeks, retreating by more than 3%. Both the NASDAQ and Dow Jones indexes notched losses as well.

However, things could be looking up. U.S. stocks are gearing up today as the U.S. government came to an agreement on a new $484 billion pandemic relief plan, allocating funds to a small business aid program as well as to COVID-19 testing and hospitals.

While challenging at times, research firm RBC Capital tells clients to block out the pandemic-driven noise and focus on the bigger picture. Looking beyond the short-term impacts of COVID-19, the firm believes the healthcare IT space is becoming even more “exciting,” with several long-term tailwinds on the horizon.

“Innovation is accelerating, technologies are becoming more capable, not to mention many of what have been the bigger barriers to value creation—un-digitized data, a lack of data standards, and an unsupportive regulatory framework—are quickly crumbling. There are also two significant forces—payment reform and the empowering of the healthcare consumer—that are dramatically changing the landscape, both of which require the support of a more sophisticated healthcare IT infrastructure,” analyst Sean Dodge wrote in a recent note.

With the analyst initiating his coverage of several healthcare IT names, we wanted to find out more. Using TipRanks’ database, we discovered that three of RBC’s picks have earned Buy ratings from other analysts and boast more than 20% upside potential. Let’s dive in.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

In order to help both acute-care and ambulatory providers better manage their revenue cycles, R1 RCM offers software modules that clients can install and run themselves as well as full outsourcing. With increasing complexity and costs driving providers to get help managing payment processes, RBC sees an opportunity for this company.

According to Dodge’s estimates, only 25-30% of revenue cycle functions are currently outsourced within both the acute and ambulatory spaces. Additionally, 32% of hospital executives surveyed recently by the firm stated that they expect to outsource payment management processes over the next three years.

This creates a significant market opportunity for RCM to capitalize on, and Dodge believes it is well positioned to do so. Expounding on this, Dodge wrote, “While there is some competition in the space, R1 has set itself apart through its: (1) breadth of offerings spanning the ambulatory, acute and post-acute environments as well as ability to service both fee-for-service and value-based models; (2) innovative use of technology to automate labor-intensive processes; (3) track-record of successful deployments and generating value for clients; and (4) now with the inclusion of SCI, more tightly integrated and higher functioning referral scheduling capabilities.”

On top of this, Dodge argues that the value of its technologies is only beginning to come to light. RCM established its Digital Transformation Office (DTO) back in 2018, but in 2020 alone, management thinks the product will provide a $15-20 million EBITDA boost.

With Dodge also citing its more stable earnings stream, expected EBITDA growth rate and better forward visibility on growth as making it a stand-out among its peers, the deal is sealed for the analyst. To kick off his coverage, he published an Outperform rating and set a $12 price target, implying 22% upside potential. (To watch Dodge’s track record, click here)

Like Dodge, other analysts are generally bullish on this healthcare IT stock. It has received 4 Buys and 1 Hold in the last three months, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. At $13, the average price target is more aggressive than Dodge’s and suggests 36% upside potential. (See R1 RCM stock analysis on TipRanks)