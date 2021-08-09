Stay-at-home dad pleads guilty to threatening members of Congress

Aug. 9—CNCORD — The pro-Trump stay-at-home dad accused of leaving threatening voice mail messages to members of Congress last December has pleaded guilty to seven criminal charges and could face more than two years in prison.

Amherst resident Ryder Winegar, 34, appeared in U.S. District Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to six charges of threatening members of Congress and one of transmitting interstate communications.

Prosecutors said Winegar made his threats in mid-December, identified himself on the voice mails and left his telephone number. In threats Capitol Police said were laced with racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic slurs, Winegar allegedly told the unidentified lawmakers to get behind then-President Trump or he and others would hang them.

According to Capitol Police, Winegar also threatened a member of the New Hampshire House, a Democrat who has asked not to be identified.

The threats were made about a month after the 2020 general election, when Trump had not conceded his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Winegar was arrested in the days following the Jan. 6 insurrection by a pro-Trump mob at the U.S. Capitol.

"While political expression is protected speech, threats to commit acts of violence constitute serious federal crimes," said John Farley, the acting U.S. attorney in New Hampshire.

Death threats amount to intimidation of public officials and will not be tolerated, he said.

Winegar took full responsibility for his actions, his lawyer said.

"This period of time has allowed him to reflect on himself, his actions on the night in question, and what brought him before the court. He understands the nature and gravity of the offenses in this matter," Chuck Keefe of Nashua said in an email.

Winegar is looking forward to being with his family and moving forward with his life, Keefe said.

Winegar is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 1 to be sentenced.

Unlike most cases in state court, a federal court sentence is not set in stone when a plea bargain is reached. Federal guidelines suggest a sentence of 21 to 27 months.

A judge has denied bail, and Winegar has been jailed since January.

Winegar is a decorated Navy veteran, teaches the Chinese language, holds a college degree in mathematics, and stays at home and raises two pre-school-age daughters. During a bail hearing, he spoke to his wife about his daughters and the family kittens.

When Capitol police searched his Amherst home, they found a weapons cache that included a 9mm handgun, a scoped Ruger rifle and a semiautomatic AR-15 with light armor-piercing bullets.

Police also found an armored vest, magazine clips and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

