‘Stay home’: Freezing rain turns roads icy, dangerous, especially across south KC

A light freezing rain fell across Kansas City early Monday, creating icy roads, sidewalks and parking lots, especially in the south half of the metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

“Stay home unless absolutely necessary to venture out,” the weather service advised in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jackson County Sheriff deputies had responded to several crashes involving single vehicles sliding off roadways, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Fortè said on X shortly after 6 a.m.

“Black Ice Is Real,” Fortè posted. “A thin glaze of ice is creating dangerous conditions. Allow extra travel time and drive according to road conditions.”

Black Ice Is Real



A thin glaze of ice is creating dangerous conditions.



Allow extra travel time and drive according to road conditions.



Deputies have responded to several slide-off accidents involving single vehicles. @JacksonCountyMO @CityOfIndepMO @KansasCity @cityofLS pic.twitter.com/ShlnsA5Sua — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) January 22, 2024

Technical Trooper Tiffany Baylark, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Troop A in the Kansas City area, also urged drivers to use “extreme caution” because of the ice-covered roads.

Check out this video!



A truck was trying to get up the icy ramp on I-35 at Sunflower and it started sliding backwards. Be careful! pic.twitter.com/MQM1gtfA5l — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) January 22, 2024

It’s “Slicker than Andy Reid’s mustache out there,” the Raymore Police Department said on X. “Delay travel, if possible.”