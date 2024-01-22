‘Stay home’: Freezing rain turns roads icy, dangerous, especially across south KC

Robert A. Cronkleton
A light freezing rain fell across Kansas City early Monday, creating icy roads, sidewalks and parking lots, especially in the south half of the metro area, according to the National Weather Service.

“Stay home unless absolutely necessary to venture out,” the weather service advised in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Jackson County Sheriff deputies had responded to several crashes involving single vehicles sliding off roadways, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Fortè said on X shortly after 6 a.m.

“Black Ice Is Real,” Fortè posted. “A thin glaze of ice is creating dangerous conditions. Allow extra travel time and drive according to road conditions.”

Technical Trooper Tiffany Baylark, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Troop A in the Kansas City area, also urged drivers to use “extreme caution” because of the ice-covered roads.

It’s “Slicker than Andy Reid’s mustache out there,” the Raymore Police Department said on X. “Delay travel, if possible.”

