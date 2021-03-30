'Stay at home’ message to end but Scots must stick to local area for at least another three weeks

Georgina Hayes
·4 min read
From Monday, hairdressers and barbers will also be able to re-open for pre-booked appointments, click and collect shopping will be allowed, and garden centres can welcome back customers - AFP
The planned easing of lockdown restrictions in Scotland is to go ahead, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed, with the ‘stay at home’ order to be replaced with a ‘stay local’ message on Friday.

This is despite cases “plateauing” rather than continuing to decline, with Scotland currently having the highest infection rate in the UK.

However, residents will still have to remain within their local authority area for the next three weeks at least. It comes as latest traffic data suggests Scots are increasingly tired of ongoing travel restrictions, with car journeys having doubled since early February.

From Monday, hairdressers and barbers will also be able to re-open for pre-booked appointments, click and collect shopping will be allowed, and garden centres can welcome back customers.

University and college students can also return for in-person teaching and outdoor contact sports for 12-17-year olds may resume.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, which has been reduced to once a week during the Holyrood election period, the First Minister warned there are “still no grounds for complacency”.

"In fact, it is really important right now that while the vaccination programme continues to be rolled out, that all of us remain hyper-vigilant in how we're going about our daily lives,” she said.

"The data suggests that the number of new cases having fallen throughout January and February are now plateauing rather than continuing to decline significantly."

This means that current travel restrictions, which prevent Scots from travelling outside their local authority area for non-essential purposes, “will remain in place for another three weeks”.

"I fully understand how frustrating that is for everybody - I share that frustration - like many of you, my family live in a different local authority to the one I live in, and so like anyone with loved ones in a different part of the country, I desperately want to see them in person."

Ms Sturgeon added that Scotland is on course to ease restrictions further, with cafes, restaurants, shops and gyms due to open from April 26 and more people allowed to meet up outdoors.

The country’s beleaguered retail and hospitality sectors have welcomed the news, but warned that further financial support is necessary and questioned the continued curbs on takeaway premises.

“Homeware stores and garden centres have been eagerly awaiting a firm date for re-opening, some 95 days after they were compelled to close, and this announcement provides that clarity,” said David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium.

But he added: “The continued curbs on food-to-go takeaway is unfortunate. No specific evidence has been forthcoming from the government for restricting customers from walking in and ordering takeaway at the counters of the likes of coffee shops, bakeries or quick service restaurants.

“These stores will have a further three week wait before they can resume welcoming customers for walk-in takeaway.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Chamber of Commerce warned that the fact that many businesses will have to miss out on the crucial Easter period risks “widespread business collapse”.

“Government must also consider a further package of business support to help these businesses survive over the next few crucial weeks,” said Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the SCC.

Dr Cameron added that businesses are on “tenterhooks” as they await further details from the Scottish Government on what the revised regional ‘levels’ criteria will look like - a system that proved extremely controversial with hospitality businesses in particular before a national lockdown was implemented after Christmas.

“This detail is critical and needs to provide businesses and consumers the confidence and hope that they can expect to see their hard work on suppressing Covid-19 rewarded,” she said.

