STAY INFORMED: Latest delays and closings
Some schools are delayed in the Miami Valley this Friday morning due to fog.
>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<
Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:
In the free WHIO Weather App in the “Closing” tab
On whio.com on your mobile device
On whio.com on your desktop
On WHIO-TV, Channel 7, scrolling on the bottom of the screen
On 1290 and 95.7 WHIO during your commute
For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.