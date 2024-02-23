Stay inside and lock doors around Pembroke's McKenzie Street: police

Ontario Provincial Police officers around McKenzie Street in Pembroke are asking people there to stay inside and lock their doors and windows. (Teghan Beaudette/CBC - image credit)

Ontario Provincial Police are asking people around a south Pembroke street to stay inside and lock their doors and windows as they respond to both a shooting and person with a firearm inside a home.

At the same time, police say there is currently no threat to public safety.

In a post on social media at 7:10 a.m., their Upper Ottawa Valley detachment asked people around McKenzie Street to shelter in place because of "an ongoing police investigation."

A followup post said the investigation was "a shooting incident." One person suffered non life-threatening injuries and one person has a firearm inside a home, they said.

McKenzie Street is between River and Eganville roads south of the city core.