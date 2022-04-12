‘And Stay Out My MF Business’: Monica Claps Back at Fans Over Her Relationship with C-Murder

A week after R&B singer Monica paid a visit to her ex-boyfriend Corey “C-Murder” Miller in prison, fans are giving her a piece of advice. The two have maintained a close relationship since their brief romance in the late ’90s.

Things became complicated when the rapper was arrested for the 2002 murder of 16-year-old Steven Thomas. The New Orleans native has maintained his innocence since his conviction in 2009, and has the support of many, including his brother Master P.

Fans react after Monica visits C-Murder in jail. Photo:@theneighborhoodtalk/Instagram

On Sunday, April 10, The Neighborhood Talk shared a post from a fan who said, “I wanna hug Monica and tell her C Murder aint getting out of prison.”

In the comments, the 42-year-old singer nicknamed “Goonica” responded, “Y’all not gone trigger me on a Sunday. Tune in to these CMT Awards tomorrow and stay out my MF business lol.”

In recent years, Monica has publicly vowed to help toward the release of the now 51-year-old from prison, including enlisting help from California lawyer-in-training Kim Kardashian.

C-Murder reportedly hired civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to be part of his legal team in August 2021. The high-profile trial lawyer is best known for representing the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and more.

As previously noted, Murder was identified by two witnesses who both recanted their statements later. One claimed authorities threatened him to name C-Murder as the person who shot and killed someone at a New Orleans club. He also has expressed claims about concealed documents, which may reveal a “DNA cover-up.”

With C-Murder in prison, Monica continued with her career and dating life. She won a Grammy Award for “The Boy Is Mine” duet with fellow R&B singer Brandy. She later gave birth to two sons with rapper Rodney “Rocko” Hill Jr. and married former Los Angeles Lakers player Shannon Brown in 2010. The former couple, which shares an 8-year-old daughter, Laiyah, divorced in 2019.

On Monday, April 11, Monica made her debut at the 2022 Country Music Awards, which aired on CBS at 8 p.m. EST. She performed alongside Jimmie Allen and Little Big Town for their country collaboration “Pray.”