Stay in a Missouri ‘cave’ resort for your next vacation

BRANSON, Mo – A recently opened private resort in Branson, Missouri, now offers cave rooms for rent, setting the perfect ambiance for a romantic cave getaway. Although the floor, walls, and ceiling are all man-made, the room creates the illusion of staying in a cozy cavern nook.

The balcony, shaped like a cave mouth, provides views overlooking Table Rock Lake. Only one Cavern suite includes a hot tub.

By Stewart Ramsey

By Stewart Ramsey

By Stewart Ramsey

By Stewart Ramsey

By Stewart Ramsey

By Stewart Ramsey

By Stewart Ramsey

By Stewart Ramsey

Known as The Grotto that opened last year, this retreat is designed for anniversaries and honeymoons, featuring 10 suites constructed as Deckhouses, Treehouses, and Caverns. Each unit has a modern design and offers the same amenities with views of Table Rock Lake.

Stewart Ramsey, spokesperson for The Grotto, mentioned, “Three of our suites have a private two-person hot tub on their balconies. Each suite features special art from an artist on the spectrum, which can be purchased where all proceeds are donated to the community.”

Ramsey explained that the suites are luxurious studio suites with a king-size bed featuring premium bedding, a kitchenette equipped with a fridge, microwave, sink, and dishwasher. Other amenities include an oversized soaking bathtub, dual vanity bath, and a private balcony overlooking the lake.

He added, “Grotto also offers select services for premium wines, charcuterie, and anniversary or wedding packages. Our concierge service is available to assist our guests with recommendations for restaurants, adventures, or spa treatments.”

Conveniently located near downtown Branson, The Grotto is situated in a gated community overlooking Table Rock Lake.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.