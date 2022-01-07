'Stay Off The Roads If You Can' RI Leaders As Snow Falls

RHODE ISLAND — After a few false alarms over the pass month, Rhode Island is officially in the midst of its first major snowfall of winter. Although the snow is still falling hard and fast across the state, some areas already accumulated more than a foot of snow.

As of about 9:30 a.m., 13 inches of snow had fallen in Burrillville, which was caught by a band of heavy snow stretching from Connecticut into the Boston metro area.

Snow totals as of about 9:30 a.m. With the speed of snowfall, current numbers are likely higher. (National Weather Service Boston)

"Travel is very treacherous and slow this morning across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut," NWS said. "Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour is making it extremely difficult for road crews, along with poor visibility. If possible, delay travel until this afternoon when snow ends."

Across the state, city and town leaders urged Rhode Islanders to stay home and off the roads is possible until the snowfall ends, allowing plows and emergency vehicles to safely travel on hazardous roads.

"If you do not need to be out, stay home," Coventry Public Works said. "This is for the safety of everyone."

