Stay online during blackouts caused by Russian airstrikes, Digital Minister explains xPON tech

Ukrainians can stay online up to 72 hours with xPON technology in case of power outages

Ukrainians can stay online in case of power outages if their provider has switched to xPON technology, which provides Internet access for up to 72 hours without power, Ukraine’s Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on Telegram on Nov. 21.

Over 158,000 new subscribers have connected to the energy-saving networks in preparation for possible blackouts amid regular Russian airstrikes, he reported, sharing a short manual on how to stay connected:

Read also: Ukraine could face ‘brief blackouts’ this winter — energy minister

· Check with your internet provider to see if they have switched to energy-saving networks (xPON technology) and how long they can provide you with Internet connectivity

· If you are not satisfied with the answer, find the nearest alternative provider and connect

· Connect your Wi-Fi router to an uninterrupted power source. You may need to purchase a power bank and a USB/DC cable for this.

Read also: Interior Ministry reveals plans to prepare for blackouts

State-of-the-art xPON technology allows users to stay online for up to 72 hours without power. Currently, 2.7 million Ukrainians have services with providers using this technology. Only 37% of fixed Internet subscribers are connected to xPON-based networks that can withstand long-term power outages. This is the average for Ukraine.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine