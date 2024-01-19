'Stay put through the weekend' -- Deep freeze returns

Jan. 19—Beginning Friday night, north Alabama will experience temperatures well below freezing and wind chills below zero, and officials expect most roads in the area will be impassable until at least Sunday afternoon.

Due to the road conditions, the campuses of all local colleges and schools are closed Friday.

Andrew Pritchett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, on Thursday predicted a weather system with rain or freezing rain would move into the area Thursday night, dropping temperatures and increasing wind speed.

"I anticipate with this really cold air moving in, we're going to have dangerously low wind chills with both Friday night and Saturday night being below zero across the entire area," Pritchett said. "Really, it's going to be a long period of cold, cold weather."

The NWS forecast calls for a high of 34 degrees Friday, dropping to about 11 Friday night with wind chills between zero and 5 degrees. The high on Saturday will be 23 with wind gusts up to 30 mph, NWS predicts, with a low temperature Saturday night of zero degrees.

Pritchett said roads in the area should begin to clear by Sunday afternoon when temperatures will rise above 40 degrees.

"On Sunday afternoon and especially by Monday we should see roads start clearing up," Pritchett said. "Next week, we're going to have well above freezing temps that will melt the ice, but it's going to take some time. Folks just need to stay put through the weekend." — Wrecks

From Monday at about 3:30 p.m. to Thursday at 11:30 a.m., the Morgan County Emergency Agency reports there were 78 wrecks in the county and 74 calls for assistance involving vehicles that were stuck, had left the road or were abandoned or blocked.

Morgan County EMA Director Jonathan Warner said while there had been traffic accidents reported Wednesday night and Thursday, they were all minor.

"We had a few wrecks this morning, but nothing substantial," Warner said on Thursday. "There have been no big car pileups or anything like that."

Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said there were a few wrecks within city limits, but no pileups or serious injuries were reported.

"I think people have been driving really slow and staying off the roads and it's really helped out with preventing accidents in the city," Thornton said.

Warner said conditions on main roads in Morgan County were improving on Thursday but said that may change if freezing rain starts to pour.

"We're watching the precipitation that's coming in," Warner said. "Even if it is rain, the ground temperature is so cold that it's just going to add to the ice that's already there (on the roads). Unfortunately, we're going to be dealing with traffic impacts Friday and Saturday and probably some on Sunday."

Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said conditions on interstates and highways had improved on Thursday, but secondary roads continue to be coated with ice.

"Roads are being traveled but some motorists are still sliding off roadways," Swafford said.

Few traffic incidents were reported in Limestone County on Thursday, according to EMA officer Caleb King.

"We had one that was an overturned truck at Highway 72 and Highway 31 but no injuries," King said. "And then there was another one at the stop sign at Sanderfer Road and Hine Street and that was no injuries as well."

King said he had not received any reports of wrecks or any traffic incidents for Wednesday night. He said back roads in Limestone County remained impassable.

"They've still got solid sheets of ice on them," King said. — Mail

Some area residents have not been receiving mail over the last few days. U.S. Postal Service spokesperson Debra Jean Fetterly on Thursday said she had no list of "specific streets where weather may have impacted delivery," but "any amount of snow and ice can cause a dangerous situation for letter carriers."

Fetterly said mail delivery could be curtailed if streets or walkways are dangerous or if snow is plowed against mailboxes.

USPS "curtails delivery only after careful consideration, and only as a last resort. Any curtailed mail is attempted the next delivery day," she said.

She said carriers who can't deliver the mail due to conditions will attempt to deliver it the next delivery day.

Fetterly said residents can take steps to increase the chance of mail delivery.

"Keeping a clear path to and around mailboxes will help letter carriers continue delivery as well as keep them safe from potential slipping and/or injuries," she said. "Customers can help ensure their letter carrier has safe access to mailboxes and front porches during deliveries by providing a clear path." — Decatur Middle

Due to freezing temperatures Wednesday night, a third coil broke on a rooftop HVAC unit at Decatur Middle School, causing more flooding in the building, Decatur City Schools said.

Two other coils had broken on the unit Monday night and early Tuesday morning, causing flooding on the second and first floors and "substantial damage," according to Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield.

— wes.tomlinson@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.