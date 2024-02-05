How to stay safe amid atmospheric river

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amidst the current atmospheric river passing through the valley, officials are reminding the public how to be cautious.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts strong winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Winter storm warnings are also set in place for higher elevations above 5,000 ft, including Shaver Lake.

What to know as 2nd atmospheric river approaches

To stay safe amid windy conditions, Madera County deputies provided some tips:

The safest place to be during high winds is indoors.

Watch for flying debris. Tree limbs may break and street signs may become loose during strong wind gusts.

Report downed lines. Treat all downed wires as if they are energized. Do not try to free lines or remove debris yourself.

Avoid anything that may be touching downed lines, including vehicles, tree branches, and chain link fences. Puddles can conduct electricity in some cases. Warn others to stay away.

Power outages may be imminent so remember traffic signals may be out so pay extra attention.

When driving, keep both hands on the wheel and slow down. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Falling tree limbs and branches may be in the roadway.

Deputies advise these strong winds can cause considerable damage, pick up quickly, and catch drivers by surprise.

CHP reported a collision where a driver slid off the roadway into a hole on the side near Shaver Lake. Investigators say the driver was traveling too fast for weather conditions as they were making a turn on Highway 168 west of Ockenden. No injuries were reported.







Officers remind drivers that all-wheel drive and 4×4 are not reliable to execute turns at high rate speeds.

In the southern rural parts of the valley where gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph, the Coalinga Fire Department reminds those in high-profile vehicles to take extra caution.

Coalinga Fire also advises the public to not attempt to cross flooded roadways as the NWS forecasts a marginal risk of excessive rainfall for the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County Mountains, and a slight risk of excessive rainfall for the Sierra Nevada foothills. Road closures will be set in place as necessary.

Anyone seeking more information regarding the warnings set in place for their area can check the NWS website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.