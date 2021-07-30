How to stay safe as Delta variant cases rise: Yahoo News Explains

This week Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said new data shows the Delta variant of the coronavirus, in rare breakthrough infections, is able to be transmitted from vaccinated individuals to others. The CDC revised its guidance and said everybody should wear a mask in areas with “substantial and high” levels of Delta transmission. With this revised guidance, how can people stay safe in social settings, and should fully vaccinated people be worried? Dr. Leana Wen, emergency physician and author of the new book, “Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health” explains what Americans can do.