Stay safe this New Year’s Eve with free rides

New Year's Eve Free Rides for impaired drivers

The AAA Auto Club and Farah & Farah, a personal injury law firm, are offering free Uber, taxi and tow rides home on New Year’s Eve to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

Farah and Farah’s Safe Ride Home Program begins on Sunday, Dec. 31, (New Year’s Eve) at 6:00 p.m. and runs to Monday, Jan. 1, at 6 a.m. (New Year’s Day). The annual program, now in its ninth year, offers a safe ride home via a $50 Uber credit or a free taxi ride.

Uber riders will receive a $50 credit voucher. Riders will be responsible for anything over $50 dollars. Vouchers are not needed for a free taxi ride. Participating cab companies include zTrip (Jacksonville): 904-222-2222 and Clean Taxi (St. Augustine): 904 808-9995. The program notes, “while supplies last.”

“Keeping our roads safe is an important mission,” said Chuck Farah. “The best way to avoid a tragedy is to make sure celebrants have a safe ride home, and we’re happy to do our part by offering such rides for free.”

According to Farah & Farah, the program has given over 9,000 free rides since its inception.

AAA Tow To Go

AAA's Florida Tow to Go runs now through Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 6 a.m.

The annual program, now in its 25th year, dispatches a tow truck to transport impaired drivers and their vehicles to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The free program is available to AAA members and non-members. Rides are kept confidential.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said Mark Jenkins, AAA’s spokesman in a recent press release. “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

As the program is designed as a safety net for individuals that did not choose a designated driver, appointments can’t be scheduled in advance. According to Triple A, the company remains at liberty to make other arrangements to get impaired drivers safely home. The program may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

According to AAA, with service technicians expecting to rescue more than 937,000 drivers experiencing car trouble during the holiday season, the company is requesting that Tow to Go be used as a last resort.

“Plan ahead and identify a designated driver or ride sharing service before you party,” they said.

To date, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road. For more information call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

This article originally appeared on St. Augustine Record: Stay safe this New Year’s Eve with free rides