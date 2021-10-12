How to stay safe on ice
The safety of ice can be deceiving, but with these tips, you can stay knowledgable and prepared.
The safety of ice can be deceiving, but with these tips, you can stay knowledgable and prepared.
Every morning, Wilson Ovwiroro leaves home early to paddle a wooden canoe into thick rainforest in southern Nigeria, where he taps raffia trees, making palm wine from their fermented sap.
Sabrina Snyder’s genius recipe requires just a handful of ingredients. (One of them is Nutella.)
Chocolate bars and caramel apples are better options for your teeth than sticky, tacky treats like caramels and taffies.
It's an uncontested fact: Bacon makes everything better. Crumbled onto cupcakes, next to a hearty plate of eggs and pancakes, hot and crispy from the fryer all on its own. We might make the potentially sacrilegious assertion that man and woman can live on bacon alone…but with these delectable bacon-wrapped recipes, why would we want to?
What's better than a hearty plate of pasta for dinner? Making that meal in one pot!
An Insider reporter bought similar meals from the chains, but she thought the McDonald's order was a better value.
Happy small-idays! Skip the big roast, but don't skip the celebration with these holiday dinners for one, two, three, and four, featuring seafood, chicken, duck, and vegetarian recipe ideas.
I made different seasonal bread by celebrity chefs Carla Hall, Bobby Flay, and Alton Brown. The tastiest one was the easiest to bake.
Bowls of rice noodles were a perfect example; the springy noodles come topped with a combination of savory seared meat and fresh raw ingredients. For our take from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we liked the rich, meaty flavor of sirloin tips. After pounding the meat ½ inch thick to speed even cooking, we soaked the beef in a gingery marinade with fish sauce and a bit of brown sugar, which helps brown the meat, A topping of mint, cilantro and peanuts provided crunchy, fresh contrast.
With just a little prep, you'll be able to get your five-a-day in, no problem.View Entire Post ›
Looking for the ultimate comfort food? Here's just the thing for you, no matter what season.
Cooking Thanksgiving this year? Buy these tools—including roasting pans, casserole dishes and meat thermometers—now before they sell out.
The North Carolina State Fair food might just be better than ever this year. Here are the can’t miss bites.
Charlotte’s Classic Eats: The livestock auction yard is gone, but the food is still fresh at this West Charlotte staple on Rozzelles Ferry Road.
Grocery store shelves might be a little lighter than you're used to this year. CNN reported that some of the nation's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited quantities of...
Try these creative and easy picnic food ideas all summer long! Warmer weather and sunnier skies have us dreaming about beach days, backyard hangouts (with delicious barbecue side dishes, of course!), and plenty of picnic food ideas.
We think Santa will approve!
Pumpkin, cauliflower, apples, butternut squash ... they're more than just delicious.
From desserts to entrées, cinnamon can show up in some pretty surprising places. The post Enjoy cinnamon’s versatility with these 5 flavorful recipes appeared first on In The Know.
Quest protein powders, cookies and chips are delicious and provide the fuel you need to stay full and energized all day long.