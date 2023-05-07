How to stay safe from lightning while boating

PureWow

This wasn't another typical Saturday for Prince George. The 9-year-old royal, who is the eldest child of Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, just made history at his grandfather's coronation. As King Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom, his grandson served as a Page of Honour, becoming the youngest future king to ever have a role in the ceremony. It was announced in early April that Prince George would take part in the event, in an Instagram post that explained, “The Pa