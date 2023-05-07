How to stay safe from lightning while boating
When a thunderstorm starts rolling in, a fun day on the boat can quickly turn into a nightmare situation. Here are some tips on how to stay safe while boating.
When a thunderstorm starts rolling in, a fun day on the boat can quickly turn into a nightmare situation. Here are some tips on how to stay safe while boating.
A confirmed tornado impacted Missouri’s Linn County on May 6, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.The NWS warned of “damaging hail and winds” and called on people in the area to seek shelter.This footage was published by Blake Bedsaul, who was vacationing in the area, and shows people sheltering in Linneus, the county seat of Linn County. Credit: Blake Bedsaul via Storyful
More than four decades ago, King Charles III got an up-close look at NASA's very first space shuttle, a test vehicle known as Enterprise.
The time of the year is officially here to hit the water. Today marks opening day for Seattle's boating season.
The pilot is in stable condition and no other injuries, including civilians have been reported, according to the Air Force.
Planning is underway for a European constellation that will provide internet connectivity from low-Earth orbit similar to SpaceX's controversial Starlink megaconstellation.
The star-studded concert on May 7, the day after coronation, will be broadcast across BBC's channels and also feature Take That and Andrea Bocelli.
The cloud that descended on Philadelphia sports this weekend with the arrival of Boston's finest dissipated Sunday evening, as both the Phillies and Sixers got back on track. By Phil Sheridan
This wasn't another typical Saturday for Prince George. The 9-year-old royal, who is the eldest child of Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, just made history at his grandfather's coronation. As King Charles III was crowned monarch of the United Kingdom, his grandson served as a Page of Honour, becoming the youngest future king to ever have a role in the ceremony. It was announced in early April that Prince George would take part in the event, in an Instagram post that explained, “The Pa
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are reportedly dating and it's gone beyond casual hang outs into a more official dating dynamic.
Anger mounts that white subway rider who put Black man in chokehold was released without charge
Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, has urged her fellow Ukrainians not to look for any subterfuge or deep meanings in the statements made by Russian leaders. Source: Maliar on Telegram Quote: "How to evaluate Russian leaders' videos and written statements about their plans? Don't.
Ethereum might be up in 2023, but recent data show just what might be in store for the cryptocurrency.
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
In this piece, we will take a look at the 30 least polluted countries in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Least Polluted Countries in the World. If there’s one thing that can be said with certainty, it’s that humanity has massively progressed over the past century. Whether it’s ferrying people […]
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
This week, the omega block stole the headlines for creating some shall-we-say "unusual" weather for being halfway through spring.
Joshua Marano was flying over the Gulf of Mexico in the summer of 2016 when he noticed a strange pattern in the water. Marano, a maritime archaeologist with the National Park Service, consulted some old nautical charts, expecting he might find the ruins of a lighthouse or beacon. Instead, he found a whole island. The island, about 70 miles west of Key West, Florida, had long since been submerged and eroded by rising tides and storms. But Marano’s research revealed that it had once held a quarant
If you work a regular 9 to 5 then grocery shopping during the middle of the week can be tricky. This means that just like millions of other people you will be stuck fighting the crowds on the weekends...
Taylor Swift referenced July 9 in her announcement for Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Here's what the date means for Swifties.
Forty-five more Azovstal defenders have been released from Russian captivity on May 6, presidential chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak reported on Telegram.