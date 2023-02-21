Stay saving with the 160+ best Amazon Presidents Day deals you can still get today

There are still plenty of Presidents Day deals on tech, appliances and more at Amazon.

Presidents Day 2023 has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you missed out on some of the best discounts of the year. In fact, Amazon has a plethora of deals on fashion, tech, kitchen tools and more essentials you'll love all year round. Even better, many of those items still have Presidents Day savings attached and we've found the best of the best.

As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon has a plethora of items on sale with the lowered price tags from Presidents Day. Find savings on AirPods Pro, Winix air purifiers and Amazon Fire TVs now.

Featured Amazon Presidents Day deals

Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

The Winix 5500-2 is one of the best air purifiers on the market and Amazon has it on sale after Presidents Day.

With allergy season on the way, it's important to keep your home air flow fresh. That's where the Winix 5500-2 air purifier can help, especially with it on sale for 42% off at $145. The 5500-2 is the best affordable air purifier we've ever tested for how easy it is to move around spaces and its simple filter replacement process. Said carbon filter absorbs chemical pollutants, like VOCs from paint and cleaning products, and is washable to extend its life.

$145 at Amazon

Top 10 Presidents Day Amazon deals

Furniture Presidents Day sales

This end table is one of many sturdy furniture pieces Amazon has on sale after Presidents Day.

Mattress Presidents Day sales

This Novilla memory foam mattress is one of many quality sleepers still on sale from Presidents Day.

Appliances Presidents Day sales

Save on top-rated appliances for the kitchen, living room and more at Amazon in honor of Presidents Day.

TV Presidents Day sales

The Hisense U6 QLED TV is one of many great screens still on sale at Amazon from Presidents Day.

Laptop and Tablet Presidents Day sales

Upgrade your portable tech with these laptop and tablet Presidents Day deals still available at Amazon.

Kitchen Presidents Day sales

Update your meal prep with these Amazon kitchen deals still available from Presidents Day.

Cookware Presidents Day sales

This Le Creuset dutch oven is one of many pieces of cookware still at Presidents Day prices at Amazon.

Fashion and Beauty Presidents Day sales

Refresh your closet and purse with these Amazon deals still at Presidents Day prices.

Headphone Presidents Day sales

You can still shop Presidents Day savings on earbuds and headphones at Amazon.

Tech Presidents Day sales

Amazon's vast collection of Presidents Day tech deals range from smartwatches and home security devices.

Smart Home Presidents Day sales

Update your home with these smart devices on sale at Amazon even after Presidents Day.

Home Presidents Day sales

These home essentials are still on sale at Amazon after Presidents Day.

Vacuum Presidents Day deals

Amazon's ongoing Presidents Day deals include discounts on robot vacuums and regular corded cleaners.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner (Black) for $28.49 (Save $11.50)

Health and Fitness Presidents Day sales

This Waterpik water flosser is one of many great health accessories still on sale at Amazon from Presidents Day.

Parenting Presidents Day sales

Amazon's still active Presidents Day deals include parental essentials including diaper bags, car seats and more.

Lifestyle Presidents Day sales

Amazon's Presidents Day deals still include foot massagers, umbrellas and more lifestyle essentials.

Presidents Day 2023: Shopping guide

When is Presidents Day 2023?

Presidents Day 2023 was yesterday, February 20. The federal holiday historically occurs on the third Monday in February.

When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?

Presidents Day sales are still live right now. This year, we saw the first Presidents Day deals in early February. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.

Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.

How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?

Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.

This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.

What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?

If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.

Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales?

Yes. Amazon's Presidents Day 2023 sales are still active. For a limited time, you can find steep savings across all categories, including tech, fashion, home and kitchen. We're live tracking all the biggest bargains, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for all the best deals!

Do I need a Prime membership to access Presidents Day sales on Amazon?

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Presidents Day deals at Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently.

