Stay saving with the 160+ best Amazon Presidents Day deals you can still get today
Presidents Day 2023 has come and gone, but that doesn't mean you missed out on some of the best discounts of the year. In fact, Amazon has a plethora of deals on fashion, tech, kitchen tools and more essentials you'll love all year round. Even better, many of those items still have Presidents Day savings attached and we've found the best of the best.
As one of the biggest online retailers, Amazon has a plethora of items on sale with the lowered price tags from Presidents Day. Find savings on AirPods Pro, Winix air purifiers and Amazon Fire TVs now.
►Mattress deals for Presidents Day 2023: Save on Mattress Firm, Saatva and Casper
►10 best Presidents Day sales: You can still save at Amazon, Lowe's, Zoma, lululemon and more
Featured Amazon Presidents Day deals
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier
With allergy season on the way, it's important to keep your home air flow fresh. That's where the Winix 5500-2 air purifier can help, especially with it on sale for 42% off at $145. The 5500-2 is the best affordable air purifier we've ever tested for how easy it is to move around spaces and its simple filter replacement process. Said carbon filter absorbs chemical pollutants, like VOCs from paint and cleaning products, and is washable to extend its life.
Top 10 Presidents Day Amazon deals
Yankee Candle 22-Ounce Vanilla Cupcake Scented Candle for $15.19 (Save $15.80)
Chef's Path Airtight Extra Large Food Storage Containers 4-Pack for $36.99 with on-page coupon (Save $13)
Amazon 64GB Fire HD 8 Plus (2020 model) for $69.99 (Save $70)
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $77.21 (Save $19.99 to $22.78)
Instant Pot Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker for $79.95 (Save $20.04)
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones for $79.95 (Save $40)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $145 (Save $104.99)
Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Set from $169.99 with on-page coupon (Save $110 to $130)
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $269.99 (Save $100 to $150)
Furniture Presidents Day sales
Furinno Turn-N-Tube 5-Tier Multipurpose Shelf for $53.16 (Save $16.83)
JOOFO 30-Watt Sky LED Modern Torchiere Floor Lamp for $59.99 (Save $30)
Zinus Lorelai 14-Inch Metal Platform Full Bed Frame for $116.99 (Save $43.01)
Mimoglad Ergonomic Desk Chair with Adjustable Lumbar Support for $129.99 with on-page coupon (Save $60)
Monomi Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $169.95 with on-page coupon (Save $30)
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Rectangular Two-Tone Sofa Table for $354.49 (Save $123.59)
Great Deal Furniture Zona Mid-Century Modern Mango Wood 3-Drawer Sideboard with 2 Doors for $494.89 (Save $124.11)
Belffin Modular Velvet Reversible Sectional Sleeper Sofa with Ottomans for $2,199.99 (Save $200)
Mattress Presidents Day sales
NapQueen 8-Inch Bamboo Charcoal Twin XL Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress for $139 (Save $40)
Zinus 8-Inch Green Tea Cooling Gel Full Memory Foam Mattress for $169.99 (Save $35.01)
Iyee Nature 10-Inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $209.95 (Save $70.04)
Molblly 10-Inch Cooling-Gel Memory Foam and Innerspring Full Hybrid Mattress for $229.99 (Save $30)
Novilla 8-Inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Mattress for $231.70 (Save $28.29)
S Secretland 12-Inch Queen Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress for $269.99 (Save $100)
Nod by Tuft & Needle 8-Inch Queen Mattress for $449.10 (Save $49.90)
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-Inch King Mattress for $475.29 (Save $242.70)
Leesa Original Hybrid 11-Inch King Mattress for $1,018 (Save $781)
Appliances Presidents Day sales
Cusimax Stainless-Steel 4-Slice Toaster with Large LED Display for $59.99 with on-page coupon (Save $21)
Mooka B-D02L Air Purifier for Large Room for $69.97 with on-page coupon (Save $40.02)
Levoit LV-H132 Air Purifier for $74.99 with on-page coupon (Save $15)
Instant Pot Pro 6-Quart 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $129.95 (Save $40.04)
Veva Pro HEPA 9000 Air Purifier for $134.99 with on-page coupon (Save $32)
Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $145 (Save $104.99)
Coway Airmega AP-1512HH Air Purifier from $166.88 (Save $54.01 to $63.11)
TV Presidents Day sales
Hisense 32-Inch A4 Series HD Smart Android TV for $149.99 (Save $80)
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $269.99 (Save $100 to $150)
Hisense ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV from $327.52 (Save $175.04 to $202.47)
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV from $266.99 (Save $59.35 to $250)
Sony 50-Inch X85K Series 4K Ultra HD TV for $748 (Save $101.99)
Samsung 60-Inch QLED Q60B 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $749.99 (Save $148)
Sony 65-Inch X80K 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV for $848 (Save $151.99)
TCL 85-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $1,099.99 (Save $900)
LG 65-Inch G2 Series Class OLED evo Gallery Edition Smart TV for $1,996.99 (Save $1,003)
Samsung 75-Inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN85B Series Mini LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $1,997.99 (Save $600)
Laptop and Tablet Presidents Day sales
Amazon 64GB Fire HD 8 Plus (2020 model) for $69.99 (Save $70)
Acer 11.6-Inch 64GB Chromebook 311 for $155.50 (Save $14.49)
Acer 11.6-Inch 64GB Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop for $185.99 (Save $64)
Acer 15.6-Inch 128GB Aspire 5 Full HD Laptop for $269.99 (Save $110)
Sgin 15.6-Inch 512GB Windows 11 Laptop at Amazon for $359.96 (Save $974.03)
Apple 2022 iPad Air (5th Generation) from $499.99 (Save $42.94 to $99.01)
Shop Amazon laptop and tablet deals
Kitchen Presidents Day sales
Bonsenkitchen Handheld Milk Frother from $8.99 (Save $1 to $7.02)
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer from $13.29 (Save $2.70 to $6)
JoyJolt Claire 14-Ounce Red Wine Glass Set of Two for $19.95 (Save $22)
Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle from $33.99 with on-page coupon (Save $15.80 to $21.20)
Chef's Path Airtight Extra Large Food Storage Containers 4-Pack for $36.99 with on-page coupon (Save $13)
Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set With Wooden Knife Block from $74.99 (Save $31.78 to $55)
ComfiLife 24-Inch by 70-Inch Anti Fatigue Floor Mat from $76.45 with on-page coupon (Save $8.50 to $9)
Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set for $124 (Save $62)
Cosori Original Air Fryer Toaster Oven from $169.99 with on-page coupon (Save $15 to $30)
Cuisinart "Custom 14" DFP-14BCNY Food Processor for $179.98 (Save $69.97)
Cuisinart TOA-65 Digital AirFryer Toaster Oven for $252.94 (Save $47.01)
Cookware Presidents Day sales
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Cast Iron Skillet for $19.90 (Save $14.35)
Staub Cast Iron 5.5-Quart Round Cocotte for $292.70 (Save $171.30)
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature 5.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven for $335.95 (Save $84)
All-Clad HA1 Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Set for $387.31 (Save $212.63)
Fashion and Beauty Presidents Day sales
Hanes Men’s Beefy Long Sleeve Three-Button Henley from $16 (Save up to $4)
Champion Women's Authentic 7/8 Tight Leggings from $17.50 (Save up to $17.50)
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Boyshorts Shapewear from $22.13 with on-page coupon (Save up to $30.87)
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag from $26.95 (Save up to $8)
Levi's Men's 29W x 30L 505 Regular Fit Jeans from $31.79 with on-page coupon (Save up to $37.71)
Wavytalk Professional Hair Dryer with Diffuser and Concentrator from $34.79 with on-page coupon (Save $8 to $20.20)
Tymo Flat Iron Hair Straightener and Curler from $39.99 (Save $25 to $30)
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Plus 2.0 for $43.97 (Save $26.02)
OLOV Women's Bikini Trimmer for $53.99 with on-page coupon (Save $6.01)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid-Length Puffer Hooded Down Jacket from $62.09 (Save up to $37.91)
Braun Silk-épil Wet and Dry Cordless Shaver for $114.94 (Save $35.05)
Headphone Presidents Day sales
Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones from $9.99 (Save $3 to $10)
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector for $17.63 (Save $11.37)
Sennheiser HD 350BT Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones for $79.95 (Save $40)
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One from $85.48 (Save $30 to $64.51)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $129.95 (Save $70)
Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $148 (Save $51.99)
Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds from $228 (Save $51.99)
Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals
Tech Presidents Day sales
Beam Electronics Car Phone Holder Mount for $12.99 (Save $17)
Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Clear Magsafe Case from $18.99 (Save $15 to $17)
Eufy Solo IndoorCam C24 for $34.99 with on-page coupon (Save $8)
Baseus 65-Watt 20000mAh Laptop Portable Charger from $47.99 with on-page coupon (Save $32)
EarFun UBoom L Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $60.79 with on-page coupon (Save $19.20)
Arlo Black Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera for $79.99 (Save $50)
SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $104.75 (Save $32.24)
Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch with GPS for $147.99 (Save $102)
Smart Home Presidents Day sales
Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera for $27.99 with on-page coupon (Save $7)
Lutron Caséta Deluxe Smart Dimmer Switch Kit with Smart Hub for $135.95 (Save $119.59)
Home Presidents Day sales
Yankee Candle 22-Ounce Vanilla Cupcake Scented Candle for $15.19 (Save $15.80)
Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs and Cats from $16.99 (Save $2.99 to $13)
Asakuki 500ml Essential Oil Diffuser from $24.99 (Save $2 to $10.90)
Beautural Portable Steamer from $25.36 (Save $9.98 to $14.61)
Eco-Baby Magnetic Cabinet Locks (20-pack) for $27.95 (Save $7.04)
Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags (Six Pack) for $37.99 (Save $5.76)
Jall Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock from $37.98 with on-page coupon (Save $22.01 to $30.01)
Topcee 20-Pound 60-Inch by 80-Inch Weighted Queen Blanket for $47.58 with on-page coupon (Save $5.29)
HBTower 3-Step Folding Ladder for $66.49 with on-page coupon (Save $13.50)
Lifetime 6446 Outdoor Storage Shed with Shutters for $2,071 (Save $728.99)
Vacuum Presidents Day deals
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner (Black) for $28.49 (Save $11.50)
Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner for $114.19 (Save $25.80)
Health and Fitness Presidents Day sales
Shop Amazon health and fitness deals
Parenting Presidents Day sales
Happiest Baby Sleepea 5-Second Baby Swaddle for $26.36 (Save $6.59)
The Honest Company Clean Conscious Diapers, 100 Count for $39.99 (Save $11)
Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack for $44.64 with on-page coupon (Save $45.35)
Contours Journey GO 5 Position Convertible Baby Carrier for $78.31 (Save $61.68)
Dream On Me Synergy 5-In-1 Convertible Crib for $99.97 (Save $100.02)
Jeep Destination Side x Side Double Ultralight by Delta Children for $257.99 (Save $42)
Britax Boulevard ClickTight Convertible Car Seat for $258.99 (Save $111)
Gladly Anthem4 Wagon Stroller for $519.20 with on-page coupon (Save $129.80)
Lifestyle Presidents Day sales
Drive Auto Products Car Trunk Organizer for $17 (Save $12.99)
Boulder Badminton Volleyball Net for $65.69 with on-page coupon (Save $34.30)
Best Choice Products Therapeutic Foot Massager for $79.99 (Save $20)
When is Presidents Day 2023?
Presidents Day 2023 was yesterday, February 20. The federal holiday historically occurs on the third Monday in February.
When do Presidents Day 2023 sales start?
Presidents Day sales are still live right now. This year, we saw the first Presidents Day deals in early February. In years past, the majority of sales were live the Friday before Presidents Day proper and ran through the weekend.
Each year retailers launch their Presidents Day sales earlier and earlier, and 2023 is no different. In 2022, we saw the first Presidents Day sales in late January.
How long do Presidents Day 2023 sales last?
Typically, Presidents Day sales end with the culmination of the holiday on Monday night, or in the few days following Presidents Day proper. Some retailers, however, extend their Presidents Day sales significantly. For instance, in 2022, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, Coach, Nordstrom, HP and The Home Depot offered Presidents Day deals through late February. Meanwhile, Beautyrest and Serta concluded their holiday sales in March.
This year, like last, we expect to see select Presidents Day sales continue through early March. Although some sales may start earlier and end later, we suggest shopping early to avoid any issues with stock shortages or shipping delays.
What stores offer Presidents Day 2023 deals?
If you're looking to refresh your sleep setup, Saatva and Nectar—some of our favorite mattress brands—could be great options. Meanwhile, you can scoop savings on home essentials at Best Buy, Macy's and Walmart, or pick up trendy fashion staples at Nordstrom. Whatever you're shopping for, you're sure to find a deal worth snatching come Presidents Day 2023.
Does Amazon have Presidents Day sales?
Yes. Amazon's Presidents Day 2023 sales are still active. For a limited time, you can find steep savings across all categories, including tech, fashion, home and kitchen. We're live tracking all the biggest bargains, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back frequently for all the best deals!
Do I need a Prime membership to access Presidents Day sales on Amazon?
In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Presidents Day deals at Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently.
