‘I have to stay strong:’ Father of Kamiyah Mobley loses son in deadly double shooting in Arlington

A 20-year-old father of two was tragically killed in a deadly double shooting in Arlington.

Family has confirmed to Action News Jax that 20-year-old Craivon Aiken was one of the victims in Wednesday’s shooting. His dad, Craig Aiken, talked to Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan about his son.

Even though police said someone has been arrested in the shooting that killed Aiken, his father said he’s not sure what closure feels like right now.

“How could this happen to my son?”

It’s a question that Aiken is desperately seeking an answer to after his son Craivon was shot and killed in a deadly double shooting on Wednesday.

“He was an outgoing person who had enjoyed himself doing what he wanted to do,” Aiken said.

Aiken said his son and a close friend were killed early Wednesday morning. Police said the two were found dead inside the Square at 59 Caroline apartments. Craivon is the youngest of eight children and a father of two. Aiken said he used to see him just about everyday.

“What’s the last memory you have of him?” Action News Jax reporter Ben Ryan asked.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“He walking up to me and saying ‘what’s up old man,’ he tried to be just like me,” Aiken said.

Aiken is also the father of Kamiyah Mobley, who was found safe in South Carolina in early 2017 when she was 18-years-old, after being kidnapped from a Jacksonville hospital as a newborn in 1998.

Mobley said in a post on Facebook, “It wasn’t about having a little brother for the first time , IT WAS ABOUT BEING YOUR BIG SISTER ♥

ILL LOVE YOU 5EVER LITTLE BROTHER”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For Aiken, he’s tried to stay strong through the tragedies.

“As the man and the father in this family, I have to lead with example, so I have to stay strong and do what’s best for the family,” Aiken said.

Aiken also has a message for other parents.

“You can raise your kids and give them everything in the world, it’s still not enough to protect them from some of the things out here in the world,” he said. “I would like parents to spend more time with their kids because every day could be their last day.”

Action News Jax has not been able to identify the other victim in this case. Police did say they caught the suspect over 20 minutes away from the crime scene thanks to a GPS tracker; they had to deploy the K-9 unit because they said he tried running into the woods.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.