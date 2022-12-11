I stayed in a Boeing 747 jet converted into a hotel that has beds in the engines and a wheelhouse and it was the coolest place I've ever slept

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

The Jumbo Stay hotel is a retired Boeing 747 jet in Sweden that has been converted into 33 bedrooms.

The jet features hostel-style dorms, a cockpit suite, and rooms in the wheel well and engines.

I booked a stay on the flightless Queen of the Skies and loved the unique experience.

The Boeing 747 has been an unfortunate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even more iconic planes are disappearing from the skies earlier than planned as the coronavirus continues to wreak airline havoc.

When the travel downturn started in early 2020, airlines began retiring the high-cost quad-jet and sent dozens to the boneyard.

Only a handful of passenger airlines still fly the iconic Queen of the Skies, like Lufthansa…

...Air China...

...and Korean Air.

However, no US carrier flies the plane anymore, with the last being retired by Delta Air Lines in 2017 after 47 years of commercial service.

With the 747 quickly leaving the skies, it's rare to fly on one these days. But that does not mean aviation enthusiasts can't still find a way to enjoy the beloved jumbo jet.

Converted 747s exist in several parts of the world and create a new experience for tourists, like the flightless "party plane" in England…

…the sunken 747 off the coast of Bahrain…

…and the 747-turned hotel in Sweden, known as the Jumbo Stay.

The unique accommodation is a hybrid hotel and hostel, with several different room options at different rates.

On my recent trip to Stockholm, I stayed at the Jumbo Stay 747 and loved it — here's what it was like.

I arrived at Stockholm Arlanda Airport after a two-hour Ryanair flight from London. The Jumbo Stay 747 is located just half a mile from the airport, making it very easy to get to either on foot or by bus.

For those that want to get their steps in, the walk is along calm roadways and would take 23 minutes, per Google Maps.

Google Maps walking route from Arlanda to Jumbo Stay. Google Maps

But, I think the free bus is the better option.

Bus to Jumbo Stay. Taylor Rains/Insider

To take the bus, travelers need to go to Terminal 4, find bus stop number three, and get on P3 ALFA. It comes every few minutes.

The bus stop. Taylor Rains/Insider

Once onboard, ride for about four minutes and get off at the second stop.

Onboard the bus. Taylor Rains/Insider

You'll be dropped off at a bus stop named Jumbo Stay.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

Getting off the bus, I turned left to take a short path up to the hotel. The reveal of the full 747-200 was amazing, and I started immediately geeking out.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

Being an aviation enthusiast since the day I was born, staying at this hotel was a bucket list goal, and I was excited to learn more about the jet and explore its interior.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/insider

The history of the plane dates back to 1976 when it was built for Singapore Airlines. It was also operated by airlines like Pan Am, Cathay Pacific Airways, Garuda Indonesia, and Swedish carrier Transjet before finding its permanent home at Arlanda in 2009.

A picture of the 747 when it was flying for Singapore Airlines. Taylor Rains/Insider

Walking around the plane, I loved seeing the little details of the hotel. The tail has been painted with Jumbo Stay branding…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…there are picnic tables around for relaxing and socializing…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and there was plenty of parking.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

To enter the jet, guests must climb a set of stairs. Unfortunately, the elevator was broken.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

I liked the information painted on the stairs, like what time breakfast starts and which bus to take to the airport.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

At the top, guests can either enter the jet or turn right and walk through a gate to go out onto the wing.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. TAylor

The wing is set up as a social space with tables and chairs. It overlooks part of the airport so it's also a great place to plane spot.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

I really liked this detail and thought it was a clever way to use the wing.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

After exploring the deck, I headed into the plane. Inside, travelers will first see the check-in area...

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

...and a souvenir case.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

There is also a bathroom and shower that can be used by guests. The other communal bathrooms located throughout the jet looked similar.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

To the left is the cafe, which is located at the nose of the jumbo jet. This is where breakfast is served…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and where guests can buy snacks and drinks, like beer or water.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

I loved the airplane-themed details, like the galley cart…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…business class seats...

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

...and original boarding doors and life vests.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

To the right of the lobby is a long hallway covering the full length of the fuselage.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

There was travel-themed artwork lining the walls…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and doors with the iconic Boeing font leading to most of the 33 rooms that are spread throughout the jet, including hostel-style dorms, standard rooms, and suites.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

The gender-specific dorms can fit two or four people and are priced per bed, meaning travelers will bunk with another person and share a bathroom located in the hallway.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Jumbo Stay

The standard rooms offer more flexibility to guests, with options for single, double, or triple occupancy. The price varies depending on how many people are in the party.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

The single, double, and triple rooms inside the jet have a shared bathroom and shower and feature twin or bunk beds, as well as storage in the old overhead bins. I thought this was a cool touch.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

Outside, there are also two rooms in the wheelhouse that have a toilet and sink, but no shower.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

To get to these rooms, travelers must exit the plane, walk down the stairs, and around to the wheels. Then back up the stairs and inside to shower.

One of the communal showers inside the jet. Taylor Rains/Insider

In addition to single rooms with toilets, there are also four engine rooms.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

They are extremely small with no toilet, and you can't stand fully upright inside.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

However, despite the inconvenience of having to go back and forth to use the bathroom or shower, I think staying in the engine would be such a unique experience.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

Also onboard the jet are suites with bathrooms and showers attached, including single rooms towards the back of the plane…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…the double bed black box suite at the far end of the fuselage…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a cockpit suite on the second level.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insi

To get here, guests must climb a spiraling set of stairs. The room is private and pretty spacious.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

There is a double bed situated right in front of the cockpit, which still has its original flight controls and buttons…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a large ensuite bathroom.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

Every room in the jet has a flat-screen TV.

Inside a single suite. Taylor Rains/Insider

Also on the second level is a conference room, which can be rented out. The seats are the original loungers from the plane's commercial days.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

For families with kids, this space can be rented alongside the cockpit suite for an extra fee and set up with two twin beds.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

The hotel manager, Ameer Junejo, told me that he has priced the rooms so there is an option for all travelers, and the cockpit suite has been booked almost every night since January.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

The dorms range from $42 to $51 per night, the standard room range from $65 to $127 per night, and the suites range from $135 to $176 per night, according to the Jumbo Stay website.

Single suite shower. Taylor Rains/Insider

Source: Jumbo Stay

After exploring the interior, I made my way to the wheelhouse, which is the room I booked. I made sure I got one of the unique room options and was lucky to see the wheel well was still available for my last-minute trip.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

Walking up to the room, I could still see all the original wiring of the wheel well system. I could also see what would end up being the only window to my room.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

Junejo said he has kept as much of the original plane as possible to preserve its history, including the wheels, wiring, cockpit, galley items, and windows.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

The room was larger than I expected, which included a raised twin bed...

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…a toilet and sink…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…a body mirror…

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

…and a TV.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

There was also a chair in the room and space to change and put my suitcase.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rain

On the wall were hooks for towels or coats and an "inflight entertainment" guide for the TV channels.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

The bed was cozy and stretched behind the bathroom.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

I felt I had plenty of room and didn't feel claustrophobic.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

By the bed was a small lamp...

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

...a shelf...

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

...and power outlets. The socket was at the foot of the bed, so it was a little far from where my head was but luckily I brought my 10-foot charging cable.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

The mattress was extremely thick and comfortable, which was surprising given the $85 nightly rate.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

In the morning, I had breakfast in the cafe, which was simple with toast and cereal, but enough to satisfy me before my flight back to New York.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

Overall, I loved my Jumbo Stay hostel experience. The room was unique and comfortable, and the experience of sleeping in a 46-year-old 747 was a dream.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

I loved every detail of the converted jet, and Junejo said he loves hearing the stories of everyone who comes to stay.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

He said he's met retired 747 pilots who want to revisit the plane, people who live down the road from Boeing and have a connection to the company, and others that flew on the exact jumbo.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

I would highly recommend anyone staying in Sweden book a stay at the Jumbo Stay 747 and experience a piece of history.

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

"This jet has memories," Junejo told me. "I love the full circle symbolism of this 747 because it used to fly people around the world, and now people from around the world are coming to the plane."

Staying at the Jumbo Stay 747 hotel in Sweden. Taylor Rains/Insider

