I stayed in a 'cabana' at Margaritaville's new RV park in Florida for $195 a night and I now understand the hype the brand has built

I spent a night at Margaritaville's latest RV resort in Auburndale, Florida.

I don't own an RV but I still had an amusing and relaxing time exploring the family-friendly property.

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville wants to open 30 to 50 RV parks through the next five years.

During a humid mid-May afternoon, I jumped in a rental car and drove an hour from the Orlando airport to Margaritaville's newest RV resort in Auburndale, Florida tucked away between some homes and a lake.

And when I arrived, I wasn't greeted with margaritas and a drunken crowd like the brand's name might suggest.

Instead, I found a family-friendly oasis of pools, palm trees, and peace.

Before my trip, I didn't know what to expect: I'd never been to an RV park.

Actually, let's backtrack. I don't even own an RV.

If you're scratching your head and wondering why I decided to visit an RV park without an RV, I understand. But let me explain.

You might be familiar with Jimmy Buffett's iconic "Margaritaville" song and the expanding chain of restaurants and resorts that have spawned from the simple "wasting away again in Margaritaville" lyrics.

The Margaritaville Cafe and Store in Key West, Florida Chuck Wagner/Shutterstock

It seems like Margaritaville businesses are now popping up everywhere, but one of the hospitality empire's quickest growing segments isn't its recognizable bars or all-inclusive resorts.

A newlywed couple and friends drinking at a Margaritaville bar. Alison Wright/Getty Images

Instead, it's Margaritaville's growing chain of RV resorts that bring the promise of tropical relaxation and booze to life on the road.

The hospitality empire currently has three RV resorts: one in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

A Camp Margaritaville. Margaritaville

But it's not stopping there.

The Florida resort I visited is one of the 30 to 50 RV parks Margaritaville plans to launch through the next five years, Wiseman told Insider in 2021.

The brand's previous RV parks have seen "off the chart" receptions and reviews, Jim Wiseman, the president of development at Camp Margaritaville, told Insider in 2021.

If current locations are any indication of how future markets will perform, Camp Margaritaville's growing chain could become a staple for both RV owners and general travelers looking for an outdoor resort.

And I wanted to see what the big deal was for myself.

As I said, I had no idea what to expect.

But after spending a day and night alone at Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins in Auburndale, I completely understand the hype now.

The central Florida getaway isn't just a place to park your RV while you visit nearby attractions like Walt Disney World Resort.

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Camp Margaritaville Auburndale is its own theme park-like destination.

When I arrived, I was surprised to find an amusement center of family-friendly activities juxtaposing the pockets of relaxing outdoor lounge spaces.

The blue skies, slow golf carts, and strolling families who waved hello as I passed made the RV park feel like a small utopian community.

And although I traveled alone, I had an absolute blast wandering around, enjoying the sun, and lounging by the pool.

As an RV-less visitor, I had to stay in a cabana cabin.

These cabins function as a six-person tiny home starting at almost $195 a night, which is around the same price as the premium RV site.

A basic RV site ranges from around $70 to $200 and includes a grill, hookups, and a picnic table …

… while the more expensive premium iterations have the same amenities plus a "tiki hut," an outdoor television, and outdoor lounge seating.

But who needs an RV at an RV park when you have a tiny home all to yourself.

I was only on-site for less than 24 hours, but my cabana cabin had everything I could've wanted for an extended stay.

There was a bedroom, bathroom, separate bed, kitchen …

… living room, and outdoor deck …

… which proved to be more space than I needed.

The WiFi was good, my deck chairs were comfortable, and my kitchen's coffee maker worked great. What more could I ask for.

My cabana cabin was the perfect retreat from the resort's shared amenities.

But to access these, I needed to use the golf cart waiting for me at the front of my cabin.

The property is walkable but sizable enough to fit 183 RV sites and 60 cabins, most of which looked unoccupied during my mid-week visit.

While using a golf cart wasn't a necessity, it certainly cut back on my commute time between the pool and my cabin.

Outside of the RV sites and cabins, there are several pockets of leisure activities, including a basketball court, pool with a boardwalk over the lake …

… and the main entertainment area, the hub of fun activities located right by the entrance.

I found most of the on-site guests in this latter area playing mini-golf …

… sipping on booze at the outdoor bar …

… venturing down the water slide …

… playing in the children's playground and shallow water play area …

… and just lounging under the sun. It was idyllic as it sounds, and felt like the perfect center for the RV resort.

There was also an arcade, gym, corn hole, and dog park, but all of these were unoccupied.

The guests who weren't in the main leisure area were lazing at the second pool, which has full views of the lake …

… lounge seating on the lakeside boardwalk …

… a somewhat confusing and empty sandy lounge …

… and a bar, of course.

I spent whatever was left of my late afternoon lounging here on a pool chair under the sun.

By this late afternoon hour, all of the other guests had fled this pool.

It was just me, the waning heat, and my comfortable seat

It was my first time relaxing after a long morning and afternoon of travel.

And as I laid alone in the setting sun, I found a slice of respite from the busier main area.

Even the loud music blasting above my head couldn't deter these moments to myself.

I never pictured a Margaritaville RV park as a relaxing and peaceful destination, but that's exactly what I found as a solo traveler.

My quick stay at the tropical and slow RV resort was the perfect reprieve from my bustling life in New York City.

It had everything I could've wanted during a warm summer afternoon in central Florida: a pool, quiet pockets of relaxation, and a large outdoor space that was fun to explore, although it definitely would've been more fun with friends or family.

Admittedly, Camp Margaritaville Auburndale would probably be a better vacation destination for a family in Florida, whether they owned a RV or not, versus a solo traveler.

The waterslide, outdoor space, and childrens' play areas are perfect for young visitors.

And the easy access to bars and lounge chairs will surely keep any weary parents happy.

But the one feature that stood out to me the most was the feature that wasn't even there: the lack of pronounced Margaritaville branding.

Margaritaville doesn't build its RV parks from the ground up.

Instead, it refurbishes and refreshes existing RV parks to fit the Margaritaville brand and "lifestyle."

Many of the amenities at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale were already present at Cabana Club, the RV park's name before Margaritaville took over the property, according to YouTube video tours of the site.

When Margaritaville stepped in, the most glaring aesthetic change was in the updated logos and branding, which are now as bright and kitschy as you might expect.

But besides this, the resort doesn't scream "Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville."

There's no life size cutout of Jimmy Buffett, lyrics painted on the walls, or employees walking around handing out margaritas.

But unlike Margaritaville's new cruise ship, which I previously said had a lack of cohesive branding …

Margaritaville

… this RV resort's tropical and laid back spirit, palm trees, thatched huts, and hammocks subtly fit the paradisaical lifestyle of the brand. It didn't need any flashing signs to feel like Margaritaville.

I may have been alone and RV-less at a RV park perfect for families, but I still enjoyed moseying around and claiming my stake in an empty lounge chair.

And if I ever found myself in the area again, I wouldn't mind paying another visit to central Florida’s new hidden gem.

