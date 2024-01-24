I stayed in a Disney World suite that can cost over $8,000 a night. See inside the 1,000-square-foot space with 2 bathrooms.

I stayed in a park-view deluxe suite at The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Disney World.

Prices fluctuate seasonally, but the 1,000-square-foot suite is regularly over $8,000 a night.

The luxurious suite had two big bathrooms and beautiful views of Magic Kingdom's fireworks.

I spent a night in a newly renovated park-view deluxe suite at The Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Disney World.

The hotel is located inside Disney's Golden Oak , an exclusive residential community of multimillion-dollar homes that's right next to some of the most luxurious lodging on Disney property.

The 1,000-square-foot suite I stayed in sleeps up to three adults (or two adults and two kids) and comes with a king bed, queen-size sofa bed, two bathrooms, and balcony with a view of the fireworks at Magic Kingdom.

Here's what it was like inside.

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando is one of Disney World's most luxurious resorts.

The Four Seasons Resort Orlando has rooms that cost thousands of dollars per night to book. Jacqueline Dole

Prices fluctuate based on season, but the park-view deluxe room I stayed in typically costs around $7,400 to $8,800 a night.

Sometimes the park-view deluxe room costs close to $9,000 to book. Jacqueline Dole

Our room had a doorbell and we could adjust the settings of it if we didn't want to be disturbed.

The doorbell was a nice touch. Jacqueline Dole

The suite came with a king bed and a queen-size sofa bed.

The bed looked nice and plush. Jacqueline Dole

The bedroom area also had a comfortable lounge chair that overlooks the patio.

The big patio doors were a huge selling point of the room. Jacqueline Dole

We liked having a dining banquet, which was handy for when we brought food to the room.

The banquet seems like a good place to put bags down, too. Jacqueline Dole

Our living-room area had a television, mini-fridge, espresso machine, and extra storage.

The small table by the TV had a phone for calling the front desk. Jacqueline Dole

We also got a nice selection of espresso, tea, and even tiny jars of honey.

I loved the special details in the beverage drawer. Jacqueline Dole

We also liked the large patio, which was complete with a big table and enough chairs for four to dine outside.

Four people could easily fit around the table on the patio. Jacqueline Dole

There were also two lounge chairs and ottomans that were perfect for relaxing on after a long day.

I could kick my feet up and enjoy the view. Jacqueline Dole

The view from our room was beautiful. We could see the grounds of the resort and the fireworks at Magic Kingdom each night.

We loved looking out across the property from our window. Jacqueline Dole

The suite included two full bathrooms, and one was outfitted with a luxurious soaking tub.

The tub was huge and elegant. Jacqueline Dole

The primary bathroom had a shower, private toilet area, soaking tub, and a double vanity. A television was built into the mirror, too.

I could watch TV while getting ready. Jacqueline Dole

Each bathroom was outfitted with high-quality toiletries from Atelier Cologne in a scent featuring pomelos from Florida.

The Atelier Cologne products felt luxurious. Jacqueline Dole

We were also given embroidered bathrobes that were changed out multiple times a day.

The robes felt high-quality, too. Jacqueline Dole

And we got slippers to use throughout our stay.

The slippers were pretty soft. Jacqueline Dole

Really, the resort seemed to have anything we could need during our stay, from eye masks to earplugs.

My husband was excited about the Four Seasons earplugs. Jacqueline Dole

The room had tons of storage space and cozy touches, like lights around the television and underneath the bed.

The room felt so comfortable and I loved the small details. Jacqueline Dole

Rather than conventional light switches, each room's lights were controlled by a button on a smart panel.

I liked being able to turn off every light at once. Jacqueline Dole

Charging multiple devices was also easy since there were multiple outlets throughout the suite.

I could charge multiple devices at a time. Jacqueline Dole

The primary bedroom had a large walk-in closet with more than enough room for us to unpack and store our luggage.

We didn't even fill the closet with our stuff. Jacqueline Dole

The foyer also had a full closet that contained additional linens and pillows, if needed.

The rooms were loaded with storage. Jacqueline Dole

One of my favorite parts of the stay was finding the special postcards left during turndown service each evening.

Housekeeping left us cards designed exclusively for the hotel by artist Dom Corona. Jacqueline Dole

One small detail I also loved about the property was the complimentary bottles of water that were restocked throughout our stay.

I loved not having to buy water bottles. Jacqueline Dole

And the housekeeping team went above and beyond and organized our toiletries and jewelry for us each day.

I appreciated having my toiletries neatly arranged for me. Jacqueline Dole

Overall, the cozy room and exquisite service we received made it hard for us to want to go to the theme parks located just 10 minutes away.

This suite is truly something special. Jacqueline Dole

The author paid a media rate of $549 for this hotel stay. The full rate was about $7,400.

Read the original article on Business Insider