He should have stayed in Florida: Foodgod just got robbed of a $250,000 watch at gunpoint

We can’t believe we are writing this, but Jonathan Cheban should have stayed in Florida.

The reality star, who has a place in Bal Harbour, got robbed at gunpoint at a friend’s driveway in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, on Sunday night, TMZ first reported. Cheban, who legally changed his name to Foodgod last year, grew up in New Jersey and he was reportedly visiting family.

According to a release from the Englewood Cliffs Police Department, after robbing Cheban of his fancy watch, two male suspects fled on foot.

Kim Kardashian got Foodgod a giant $10,000 birthday cake in Miami. It didn’t end well

“Officers arrived on scene within approximately one minute of the report, and gained a description of the suspects from the victim and witnesses,” according to the release. “Responding officers tracked the suspects with a K9 unit; however the search yielded negative results for the suspects, weapons, or proceeds from the robbery.”

Kim Kardashian’s BFF suffered “minor” injuries to his wrist during the incident. The Richard Mille watch was valued at around $250,000.

As of Tuesday, there were no arrests in the case.