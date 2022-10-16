I stayed at Margaritaville's latest RV resort hotel in a popular tourist town and now I understand why the Camp Margaritaville destination is almost always booked out

Brittany Chang/Insider

In September, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Lodge Pigeon Forge celebrated its grand opening.

When I visited the property, I was shocked by how peaceful yet fun the Lodge and RV park were.

The Margaritaville empire wants to open 30 to 50 more RV parks through the next five years.

For better or for worse, there are very few places in the US like Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Jeff Williams / EyeEm/Getty Images

The eastern Tennessee tourist town offers a slice of Las Vegas at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The Grist Mill at Dollywood. Talia Lakritz/Insider

From the bright lights to the rows of kitschy attractions, Pigeon Forge's main strip is a visual feast for travelers stuck in the inevitable traffic.

The Dollywood DreamMore Resort. Talia Lakritz/Insider

Driving down the main parkway, you're bound to hit Dolly Parton's Dollywood to your right, a Titanic Museum to your left, an indoor snow park behind you, and endless shows and theaters all around you.

The Dollywood Express. Talia Lakritz/Insider

No matter where you look, you're guaranteed a seemingly random assortment of entertainment, food, and shopping.

Brittany Chang/Insider

If you're easily overwhelmed, it may be difficult to find a reprieve from Pigeon Forge's charisma.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But shockingly, that's exactly what Margaritaville's latest property in the Tennessee town has to offer.

Brittany Chang/Insider

In late September, I spent a night at Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Lodge Pigeon Forge and was pleasantly surprised by the property's peaceful yet fun family friendly environment.

Brittany Chang/Insider

When I think of Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, I don't picture a quiet mountainside retreat. I think of Jimmy Buffet, booze, and a tropical "Parrothead" getaway.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But somehow, the Buffett-branded hospitality giant has managed to bring a warm, relaxing, and quiet flair to the Tennessee mountainside.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Margaritaville's tropical branding is a cornerstone of its properties, whether it be at its restaurants, hotels, or resorts.

Brittany Chang/Insider

I've visited several Margaritaville properties, including its hotel in New York City, cruise ship, restaurant in the Cancun Airport, and RV park in Auburndale, Florida.

Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Brittany Chang/Insider

And compared to these other concepts, Camp Margaritaville Pigeon Forge felt more like a peaceful getaway than a boozy party-like Margaritaville outpost.

Story continues

Brittany Chang/Insider

The speakers still blast country music …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… but the idyllic Adirondack chairs facing the mountains, slow lazy river, and pickleball court all made the property feel more like a slower paced tranquil resort.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But if you prefer a traditional — maybe rowdier — Margaritaville, don't fret. There are still two bars to fulfill any of your margarita cravings.

Brittany Chang/Insider

"Pigeon Forge can be stressful," Andy Hime, the property's general manager, told Insider. "We try to create an inviting and calm atmosphere … so if you don't ever really want to leave the property, you don't have to."

Brittany Chang/Insider

The RV site began welcoming guests in June 2021 and the Lodge opened its doors much later in February.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Final additional amenities like the lazy river and downstairs entertainment center were completed in the summer of 2022.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The RV resort and its adjacent Lodge hotel just celebrated a grand opening in September …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… but the property and Margaritaville's presence in the Tennessee town is far from new.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Jimmy Buffett brand already has a stronghold in town.

Brittany Chang/Insider

There are four other Margaritaville properties nearby, including a restaurant.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Hime believes the area has the highest concentration of Margaritaville properties in the country.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And the brand recognition is "nice," but according to Hime, the properties don't compete.

Brittany Chang/Insider

"We have our own little niche and we coexist very well," he said.

Brittany Chang/Insider

If it wasn't evident yet, Camp Margaritaville's "niche" is right in its name.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Over the last year, Margaritaville has been looking to expand its RV resorts arm, fittingly named "Camp Margaritaville."

Brittany Chang/Insider

But I didn't need to rent or buy an RV just to visit this outpost.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Because the property has a "Lodge" hotel next to the RV park, I was still able to enjoy all of Camp Margaritaville's amenities while spending the night in a comfortable traditional hotel room.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And after one night in the Lodge, I can confidently say the 128,000-square-foot property could put any one of Pigeon Forge's motels to shame.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Margaritaville's signature branding was noticeable throughout the entire hotel …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and I was surprised by how much the blue walls and tropical decor — whether it be the art on the walls or the woven rattan lights — made the Lodge feel like a slice of seaside paradise in the landlocked state.

Brittany Chang/Insider

A pool with a water slide was located just off the hotel's restaurant, making this indoor-outdoor space feel more like a beachside resort.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And downstairs, the hotel hid a treasure trove of activities that could satisfy any child.

Brittany Chang/Insider

I've never seen a hotel with an arcade, duck pin bowling alley, or video game lounge.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But here, these spaces were just a short elevator ride from my room.

Brittany Chang/Insider

There were enough activities to keep a whole family entertained for an afternoon, and I wouldn't be surprised if parents have had to drag their children away from this entertainment complex.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Upstairs, my deluxe hotel room was unlike any I've ever stayed in and felt just as fun as the entertainment center.

Brittany Chang/Insider

I traveled alone, but the spacious room could've easily accommodated six people with the help of the extra nook designed to look like a "glamping" tent.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Thick flaps akin to a canvas tent separated this additional sleeping space from the rest of the hotel room ...

Brittany Chang/Insider

… which made the small room — complete with sleeping bag-like beds — feel more like a children's "glamping" tent than a hotel.

Brittany Chang/Insider

There's something to be said for Margaritaville's ability to evoke a sense of its local environment while still sticking to its kitschy yet strong branding.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Lodge was a perfect mix between a distinctly Margaritaville getaway and a mountainside lodge.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Jimmy Buffett lyrics above my bed …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… Fins Bar and Chill Restaurant (a dining concept available across many Margaritaville properties) …

Brittany Chang/Insider

… relaxing lazy river, and pool all made the Lodge feel like a buzzing tropical hotel.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But the Lodge's cabin-like exterior, peaceful outdoor Adirondack chairs, fire pit, and tent-like rooms were still strong visual reminders of the nearby Great Smoky Mountains.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Despite the surrounding mountains, the hotel still felt like a true beachside Margaritaville outpost.

Brittany Chang/Insider

I may have spent most of my time wandering around the Lodge, but I still had access to the RV resort portion of the property.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And when I drove around the RV park, I was surprised by its tranquility.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Pigeon Forge is known for its easy access to both the outdoors and fun attractions, and Camp Margaritaville Pigeon Forge's RV resort felt no different.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Here, there were no loud sounds from the arcade, no echoes from the pool table, and no sounds of giddy children going down the waterslide.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, it felt more peaceful and idyllic with views of the surrounding mountains and RVs bordering the tall trees.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The hotel and all of its activities were just a quick walk away from the RV park ...

Brittany Chang/Insider

… but the outdoor children's playground, pickleball court, and picnic tables provided RVing families with enough outdoor activities.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Besides the outdoor recreational activities, there were still plenty of amenities for RVers, including a laundry room, bathhouse, and even a dog park.

Brittany Chang/Insider

After a full day of wandering around Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Lodge Pigeon Forge, I realized the property held its own as a destination worth driving miles for.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Like Margaritaville's Auburndale, Florida location, Camp Margaritaville Pigeon Forge had enough on-site amenities to keep children entertained and parents happy at the bar (it is Margaritaville after all).

Brittany Chang/Insider

And despite its proximity to Dollywood, the nearby national park, and all Pigeon Forge has to offer, the property was shockingly peaceful and relaxing.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It's a hidden gem — a getaway from the lively tourist town while still serving as a fun property if you choose to stay close to your hotel room or RV.

Brittany Chang/Insider

While I enjoyed my time at the Camp Margaritaville outpost as a solo traveler, I do think the property is better suited for families visiting Pigeon Forge, Tennessee by RV or car.

Brittany Chang/Insider

If you're looking for a quiet retreat into the woods while still being in the heart of Pigeon Forge, I'd suggest bringing a RV.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But if you'd rather stay in a fun hotel with enough on-site recreational activities to rival Pigeon Forge's other tourist attractions, opt for the Lodge, which feels more like a traditional Margaritaville property.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Just be sure to book ahead.

Brittany Chang/Insider

During peak season, the Tennessee Camp Margaritaville destination is booked out almost every day of the week, Hime said.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Winter may be slower, but the property still hits an over 50% occupancy rate during the weekday.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And on winter weekends, Hime says it gets close to being fully booked, although the hotel wasn't open until this past February.

Brittany Chang/Insider

These booking rates may already sound like a success for a resort in a tourist destination, but Hime believes this popularity will just continue to increase as Camp Margaritaville continues to establish itself in this mountainside destination.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And it's this popularity that has pushed Margaritaville to continue expanding its RV arm.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Jimmy Buffett brand is targeting over 30 more locations through the next five years, Jim Wiseman, the president of development at Camp Margaritaville, told Insider in 2021.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And if its future Camp Margaritaville locations continue to meld this familiar sense of branding and family friendly fun with the local environment, I have little doubt its upcoming destinations will be a hit with both RVers and traditional travelers.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider