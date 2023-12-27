I stayed at the No. 1 rated hotel in Florida and 9 ultra luxurious details blew me away. Take a look around.

I stayed at the Four Seasons at the Surf Club, an iconic 5-star hotel in Miami.

The Surfside hotel had some unique touches that stood out from other luxury hotels I've visited.

Rooms come with a beach tote and thoughtful toiletries, and guests can zip around in electric cars.

I knew my stay at The Four Seasons at the Surf Club would be luxurious.

The hotel in Miami's residential Surfside neighborhood, just north of Miami Beach, has earned high praise.

Condé Nast Traveler readers named it the No. 1 hotel in all of Florida this year for the second consecutive year, and the publication recently put the beachside property on its Gold List, its selection of the world's best hotels and resorts for 2024.

I also knew, from a previous stay at another Four Seasons, to expect excellence.

But there were still aspects of my stay that set it apart from other luxury hotels I've visited.

From a cabana to an electric car for hotel guests, these details caught my eye during a recent visit.

From the moment I got to The Four Seasons at the Surf Club, I felt like I'd stepped back in time — and into a more glamorous world.

The hotel lobby is stunning. Courtesy of the Four Seasons

The hotel was once the site of an exclusive members-only club that opened in the 1930s, and hosted everyone from Elizabeth Taylor to Winston Churchill. It closed in 2013, before the Four Seasons opened in its place in 2017.

Today, the 77-room hotel has three towers around the historic building, where guests enter and are greeted with art deco-inspired architecture and palm trees.

As my car pulled up to the hotel on a cobbled drive, and a doorman took my bags, I admired the whitewashed Spanish Revival building adorned with moss.

At check-in, I was handed a glass of Champagne poured from a cart by the desk, which was a nice touch.

In my room, I was greeted by a jaw-dropping ocean view. I could press a button to pull back the drapes, which felt like the ultimate luxury.

The view from my oceanfront room took my breath away. Courtesy of the Four Seasons

Walking into my oceanfront room on the 12th floor, a curtain slowly drew back to reveal the view from the floor-to-ceiling window. I hadn't seen electric drapes outside of movies, so this was exciting in itself to me.

And then I saw the ocean.

I'd seen photos of the view online, but I didn't expect it to be even more breathtaking in person.

I didn't have to even get close to the window to see the ocean. From anywhere I stood in the room — even the bathroom if the door was open — it felt like the sea was right there.

It made for a wonderful stay, and with the touch of a button next to the bed, I opened the drapes at dawn to watch the sunrise.

The whole room had been designed around the view, with a seating area and table set against the window, and a desk also positioned to look over the ocean.

It was without a doubt the best part of the room. Business Insider paid a media rate for the stay, but the full price at the time of booking would have cost $3,380. Room rates at the hotel start at $1,500, according to Condé Nast Traveler, but it's worth noting that I stayed during a peak time, while Miami was hosting Art Basel.

I loved the light settings right by the bed in my room.

Who doesn't love having options? Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

In addition to being able to control the drapes and shades, I could select different lighting modes: day, sunset, or "relax" mode.

It was such a luxury to lounge in bed and change the atmosphere of the whole room with just a tap. I felt like I was Cameron Diaz's character Amanda Woods in "The Holiday."

And if I wasn't anywhere near the controls, I could adjust the lights and drapes from an iPad in the room.

There was a tote in the closet that was free to use by the pool or at the beach.

The tote leaned into the hotel's beachy vibe. Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

The Four Seasons I'd stayed at in Maui had the same amenity, so I wasn't surprised to find it in the room as well as a pair of slippers and robes.

Like the beach tote I found in a closet in my room at the Four Seasons Maui at Wailea, this one was available for purchase but it didn't list a price. A tag on the tote said you could request to purchase the bag by speaking to someone at reception, though.

In the bathroom, there were thoughtful touches including mosquito-bite wipes.

Complimentary toiletry products in the bathroom. Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

It wasn't the time of year for mosquitoes, but as someone who gets attacked by them every summer I thought it was smart that the Four Seasons provided guests with mosquito-bite wipes. Florida is known for its bugs, after all.

I found the mosquito-bite wipes along with the complimentary makeup remover, cotton buds, and rounds in a container on top of the sink. I'd definitely appreciate them if I were staying in warmer months.

The hotel bar served inventive cocktails with eye-popping, dramatic details I'd never seen — or tasted before.

The Champagne Bar (left) and the Surf Club Sling (right). Courtesy of the Four Seasons

The Champagne Bar located in the old Surf Club building impressed me the moment I walked in. From the bottle-green, wraparound bar to the gold lamps on every table, the vibe at The Champagne Bar was classy and sexy — with a heavy dose of Miami art deco.

A waiter brought out almonds and olives on palm frond-shaped dishes with water, while I perused the menu (really, a book). I was drawn to the "Miami Timeline" inside, an Eras Tour of cocktails that spanned decades from 1800 to 2000 and "the future."

I chose the Flying Private ($27) from the 1900-1920 section. Described as "a tropical and effervescent twist of a Paper Plane" and "a toast to everyone who served during WWII," the drink was made with rum, Aperol, Amaro importante, mango, rhubarb, lemon, and Champagne. It was delightful, smooth, and had just the right amount of citrus and tropical flavors.

My husband's drink, the Surf Club Sling ($25), was more of a production. The spin on a Singapore Sling paid tribute to 1920-1940, and was made with gin, passionfruit, maraschino, Benedictine pineapple, lemon, and a homemade toasted coconut grenadine.

Our waiter brought the Sling to the table with a cocktail gun and artfully dispensed a citrusy bubble on top. It made for a perfect photo op, and a dangerously easy drink with a fruity sweetness that wasn't overbearing. I ordered one myself after a taste. (Business Insider paid a media rate for the drinks service.)

The bar left such an impression that even if I wasn't staying at the hotel, I'd make a visit just to have a drink.

The most unique perk was access to an electric car that you can drive around the beach or Miami.

A MOKE car parked in the entryway to the hotel. Courtesy of Dereck Arencibia and the Four Seasons

While I didn't personally get behind the wheel in the one night I was staying at the property, guests at the Four Seasons could zip around in their own MOKE during their visit.

The electric vehicle, which starts at $41,000 to buy, comes free to use during a guest's stay. I was told by the hotel's PR team that the car goes up to 50 miles per hour and can travel 80 miles with one charge.

Even though I didn't drive one myself, I was whisked around in a MOKE before my stay when I attended an event celebrating the hotel's partnership with the British brand. I thought it was fun cruising through the streets of Surfside and checking out the art deco-style homes in the residential area.

If I were staying for longer, I could see myself taking a MOKE out and about if I wanted to venture to a different beach and didn't feel like walking. I felt like a VIP in the cute, toy-like car — I could imagine Margot Robbie driving a pink one in Barbie Land — and I loved that it was electric.

I was surprised to learn the cars can go on the highway, though knowing how Miami's traffic can be I don't know if I'd enjoy that ride so much. Still, it was a unique offering I hadn't seen anywhere else.

The hotel provided full service at the beach.

If I needed anything on the beach, this cart on wheels probably had it. Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

I couldn't just stare at the ocean from my room, so I headed to the beach.

When I got there, I was greeted by hotel staff who pointed me to two loungers laid out with towels and an umbrella. There were also ice-cold cans of water, which I appreciated in the 78-degree weather.

There was also complimentary Sun Bum sunscreen on tap, which was I glad to see since I'd forgotten to pack any before my trip.

I felt like I could totally relax. Not even the Portuguese man o' war jellyfish a staff member warned me about could stress me out as I lay in the sun reading my book.

By the pool, the cabanas were also fully equipped with thoughtful amenities.

The cabana was stylishly decorated. Chloé Pantazi-Wolber/Business Insider

After checking out, I wanted to sample the hotel's pools and got to try a cabana that typically costs $1,100 for the day, according to the Four Seasons website. (Business Insider was given a complimentary cabana.)

The air-conditioned cabana had a couch and a refrigerator stocked with cans of cold water. There was also a bathroom with a walk-in shower and the same toiletries that were in my room. It felt great to take a shower after a dip in the pool and before my flight home.

While lazing on the loungers just outside my cabana, staff members came around occasionally with fresh fruit and a wellness shot, and to see if I needed anything.

At lunch, I ordered from the menu at the hotel's poolside restaurant Winston's, named for Churchill who apparently enjoyed spending time in his own cabana at the Surf Club back in the day. I didn't have to leave my cabana to place the order and felt like royalty when my lobster roll with French fries arrived.

And like at the beach, there was a nearby station with sunscreen should I need it. In the cabana, and throughout my stay, I never had to go far for anything I could need or want.

