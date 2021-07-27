Stayed prison sentence for man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a court deputy

Jul. 27—A St. Paul man was given a stayed two-year prison sentence Monday after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a court deputy in November 2020.

Anthony Wayne Carman, 42, was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Pamela King to 17 months in state prison. The sentence is stayed for two years, meaning that if Carman follows the conditions of his probation, he will not have to serve prison time. Carman was also ordered to serve 204 days in county jail, which he has already served.

Carman pleaded guilty in May to a fourth-degree assault on a peace officer. As part of the plea, a gross misdemeanor charge of obstructing the legal process was dismissed.

Carman assaulted an Olmsted County Sheriff's sergeant at a court hearing during which a judge ordered Carman to be taken into custody after testing positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines.