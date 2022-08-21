I stayed in a spaceship-themed airport-pod hotel that costs $66 for 4 hours. It was super convenient, but I wish I'd worn earplugs.

Stephen Jones

I tried YotelAir, a budget space-themed pod hotel inside London Gatwick airport's south terminal.

Despite it being noisy, the convenience means I'd stay there again.

See inside the tiny 7-square-meter pod that had everything a normal hotel room would.

Staying close to the airport is a common requirement for air passengers hoping to beat the lines or just get a few extra hours of sleep. At London Gatwick airport, YotelAir gives the chance to stay in the terminal itself. I checked in to the space-themed budget pod hotel to see what it was like.

The entrance to the hotel is fairly inconspicuous, tucked in a corner of Gatwick's south terminal, a stone's throw from the international-arrivals gate and a short elevator ride from the check-in desks and security.

The hotel is themed to be like a spaceship. I prepaid £105, or about $126, for a one-night stay in a 7-square-meter "standard cabin." Guests can book a day rate of £55 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for four hours if they want to use the room during a layover.

Source: YotelAir

I checked in at "Mission Control" about 8:30 p.m. It took less than a minute. The receptionist offered to make me a hot drink and gave me two small bottles of water before pointing me to my pod.

It was a short walk to my "cabin," which was near the back of the single-story 46-room hotel.

If purple lighting, a geometric carpet design, and white plasterboard make a spaceship, then I guess the hotel kind of felt like a spaceship. It was a bit dark, and the now 17-year-old hotel felt a little dated.

Already feeling a bit underwhelmed by the space theme, I noticed that each room had a window facing into the corridor, meaning anyone standing outside could clearly see in.

I could clearly see into this "premium queen" room from the corridor. Stephen Jones

My room had one, too, but more subtly placed in the door.

The room was so small that it was hard to get a proper picture of it in its entirety.

I'd expected it to be tight, but I was surprised at quite how cramped it felt. There was little space to put my bags down once I got in.

Thankfully, there was a blind to pull down over the window ...

... and somewhere to store my bags. If I'd had more luggage, or even a suit to hang, it would have been a tighter squeeze.

Despite its size, the pod was cleverly designed and had everything you'd expect from a normal hotel room.

Opposite the door was a foldaway table, with a fold-away stool on the door.

There was even an alcove to store books or other things next to the bed.

A sliding glass door separated a bathroom with a waterfall shower, sink, and toilet, as well as a selection of complimentary hand soap and shampoo.

The 24-hour room service included a selection of reasonably priced meals, including a Thai green curry and a vegetable lasagna, but as I was feeling claustrophobic, I decided to head to a nearby restaurant in the terminal for dinner.

The bed was quite high up but could be accessed by a step that folded down.

When I climbed into bunk, which had a TV on the wall, I was surprised by how much space there was. It was very comfy.

Despite the comfy bed, it turned out to be one of the worst night's sleeps of my life. The walls were very thin, and I could hear every cough or bang of a suitcase as other guests got up to catch early flights.

Every now and then, a rather annoying buzzing noise, which sounded a bit like radio interference, would ring from an unspecified location in the ceiling. I wasn't able to learn what it was but will put it down to the hotel's cosmic ambiance.

A lurid green light meant the room was never completely dark. Stephen Jones

I was wide awake at 3:30 a.m. and didn't manage to get back to sleep. Needless to say, the complimentary coffee from Mission Control the next morning was welcome.

It was only upon checking out that I saw the sign saying the hotel offered earplugs, as well as alarm clocks, on the house.

Despite my difficult night's sleep, the convenience meant I would stay again. It's literally a two-minute walk to check-in or the shuttle bus to the north terminal. Because air travel means early mornings and disrupted sleep anyway, that's unbeatable. Next time I'll remember to ask for the earplugs.

