Stayhealthy, Inc. and Joy of Mom Partner to Advance Children's Healthy Lifestyle Habits

Leading healthcare technology company joins forces with online community of +2.5MM mothers

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stayhealthy, Inc., a healthcare technology company dedicated to addressing obesity and its consequent diseases as well as other disease and health states, today announced its partnership with Joy of Mom, a global, online community of over 2.5MM mothers. Originally prompted by the outcry for educational, engaging activities for children the need for apps that occupy restless children during the current coronavirus lock down has become even more in focus, the alliance between Stayhealthy and Joy of Mom has been created to provide blue-chip, state-of-the art resources for mothers concerned about their families' health and well-being.

"While we are living through the devastating effects of this pandemic, it is prudent to remember that obesity, and childhood obesity in particular, is also epidemic. Current trends predict that 250-300MM children worldwide will be obese by the end of the decade. Studies warn that if we don't reverse that trend, the consequences for individuals and society will be severe- the country could go bankrupt, and for the first time many children will not reach the same age as their parents," stated John Collins, Founder and CEO of Stayhealthy. "Mothers have the most influence over children's eating and exercise habits, yet modern moms are stretched very thin, which is why a support community like Joy of Mom is so important. Stayhealthy is grateful to partner our healthcare technology and expertise with such a dynamic organization."

Stayhealthy's portfolio of science-based health apps will be made available to the Joy of Mom community. The augmented reality (AR) coloring app Color Quest AR, now the #1 educational app for children in 25 countries, teaches young children healthy lifestyle habits. Stayhealthy's FDA cleared Body Fact app integrates patent-pending AR and clinically validated data to accurately measure, track, and change body fat, and the upcoming, category-leading OWL (Own Your Wellness & Living) app combines AR and artificial intelligence (AI) to support breast cancer survivors and promote healthy behaviors for cancer prevention.

"Moms are on the frontlines every day doing all we can for our families. We were overextended before this pandemic. Now it is testing all we've got. During these unprecedented times, we need the best information, tools and resources available. We don't have time for anything less. That's why we're excited and grateful to partner with Stayhealthy for their unparalleled expertise, resources, passion, and commitment to our children's health and wellbeing," said Vicki Reece, Founder and CEO of Joy of Mom.

About Stayhealthy, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has merged the most advanced science and digital tools to measure, track, engage, and change health and wellness for the better. Over the decades, Stayhealthy has learned what doesn't work in healthcare, and as a result, has identified engagement, education and retention as its core strategic initiatives. Stayhealthy's platform of lifestyle engagement mobile apps is based on highly accurate, clinically valid, FDA cleared screening tools delivered with patented augmented reality technology.

Led by its Chairman, former Secretary of Health and Human Services Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy's mission is focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases that are linked directly to excess body fat such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.

For more information visit: www.stayhealthy.com.

About Joy of Mom

Vicki Reece, a mom on a mission, searched for a platform that she could trust. One that was true, non-compromising, and authentic. One where advice was shared mom to mom from real grit and experience. Where trust, transparency, and real friendship were the North Star. And, where moms were respected and protected. She couldn't find one, so she built it. Ten years in the making. One mom at a time. Every single day. Being there for the good and the bad, the celebrations and the unthinkable.

Today, Joy of Mom is over 2.5 million moms strong. Passionate, intimate, global. Grown 100% organically from earned trust. For moms, by moms.

For more information visit: www.joyofmom.com.

