Stayin’ alive: Penguins hold off Wild, 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat one of the hottest teams in the NHL Thursday night, but didn’t look as if they would gain any ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

What matters just as much, however, is that they made certain they wouldn’t lose any, either.

Their 4-1 victory against Minnesota at PPG Paints Arena allowed them to remain within one point of Florida and the New York Islanders, who are tied for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

