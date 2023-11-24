Staying on the cold side this weekend with rain around the corner

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds around, low 26

Saturday: Evening clearing, high 42

Sunday: Late showers, high 47

Monday: Early flurries, high 35

Tuesday: Some sunshine, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday evening!

Temperatures have started to drop as we get closer to the weekend. Central Ohio only made it to the lower 40s today with a strong wind chill making it feel much colder. The weekend doesn’t plan on getting any warmer and even adds a chance of rain back in the forecast.

Overnight, a few more clouds start to push back into our skies. That won’t stop temperatures from plummeting below freezing with most of us in the mid 20s to start the day. More sunshine moves in by Saturday evening as temperatures struggle to climb to the lower 40s.

Sunday gets a light bump in temperatures before rain moves in. Showers pick up in the second half of the day and stick around overnight. Temperatures Sunday night into Monday will get cold enough to support a couple of snowflakes. Those linger into Monday morning before skies dry out.

Temperatures plummet for the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday will struggle to get above the freezing line, only reaching the mid 30s. We’re slightly warmer through the middle of the week with temperatures back in the 40s. We continue to warm by the end of next week with rain returning on Friday.

-Joe

