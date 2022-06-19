Staying in the Commonwealth will boost economy, Boris Johnson tells nations

Boris Johnson - Leon Neal/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Being a member of the Commonwealth can help boost a nation’s economy, Boris Johnson has argued as he emphasised the merits of remaining part of the bloc ahead of a summit this week.

Writing in The Telegraph, the Prime Minister said that being a member is of “immense practical value for trade” and labelled the benefits as the “Commonwealth advantage”.

Members have 21 per cent lower costs when trading with each other and investment levels that are 27 per cent higher than between non-member nations, he said.

Mr Johnson also noted forecasts that the collective GDP of Commonwealth nations will increase 50 per cent to $19.5 trillion (£16 trillion) over the next five years.

The Prime Minister’s decision to stress the economic benefits of the group was noteworthy given the gloomy global forecasts as inflation soars around the world.

It also reflected a desire to reinforce the importance of the Commonwealth in the decades ahead.

With the Queen having just enjoyed her Platinum Jubilee, the impact of the Prince of Wales’s eventual succession to the throne on how the monarchy is viewed overseas remains unknown.

Mr Johnson will travel to Rwanda this week for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The Prince and the Duchess of Cornwall will also attend.

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall - Jacob King/PA Wire

The Prime Minister wrote: “For all the differences between us, we are joined by an invisible thread of shared values, history and institutions and, of course, the English language. We will meet on equal terms as old friends who know one another well.

“If you retort that this all sounds vague and whimsical, and no job was ever created and no parsnip buttered by invisible threads or shared values, I would have to point out that you are mistaken. Demonstrably and provably mistaken.

“It is an amazing fact that those invisible threads – particularly a common language and familiar legal and administrative systems – are of immense practical value for trade. Today, the ‘Commonwealth advantage’ knocks 21 per cent off the cost of trade between members.

Story continues

“The same applies to investment, which is 27 per cent higher between Commonwealth nations than for other country pairs.

“All of this creates a unique opportunity for Britain whereby the Commonwealth – and only the Commonwealth – combines vast and rapidly growing markets with a real and quantified trading advantage.”

The Commonwealth is made up of 54 countries with a combined population of 2.5 billion people, roughly a third of the world’s population.

As a 25-year-old, the Queen pledged to devote her life in service to the nation and the Commonwealth, and it is unclear if the bloc will remain unified without her influence.

It came amid renewed debate over the role of the monarchy in some of the 14 Commonwealth realms where the Queen is still the head of state.

Last year, Barbados officially removed the Queen as its head of state and became the world’s newest republic.

Last month, Anthony Albanese, Australia’s new prime minister, created the role of “assistant minister for the republic”, raising the prospect of a referendum on the Queen remaining its head of state.

However, Mr Johnson stressed the ongoing benefits of Commonwealth membership, writing: “You only have to look at the sheer scale of economic expansion in many of the club’s biggest members to see why the Commonwealth trade advantage is going to become ever more important for British jobs and livelihoods.

“The Commonwealth’s GDP – $13.1 trillion [£10.7 trillion] – has risen by a quarter since 2017. Over the next five years, it’s forecast to jump by close to another 50 per cent to $19.5 trillion.

“Here are the growing markets for British exports that will create jobs at home and, at the same time, ease the pressure on the cost of living.”