Staying in France could be just what Henry Arundell needs, but comes with its risks

If, as Telegraph Sport revealed, Henry Arundell continues to ply his trade in France with Racing 92, he will fall foul of the Rugby Football Union’s rule against picking players who play outside England. For some, the rule against picking players from overseas is iniquitous, but it is necessary to protect England’s domestic competition and Arundell knows this.

What then do you say about the young man’s ambition, given that the international game is several steps higher than any domestic rugby competition? Does he not want to test himself at the highest level? Is eschewing England selection a deleterious step, that could blight an international career that is by no means certain to be resurrected, even if he does return at some point in the future?

The first point to make is that as an individual he is entitled to make his own decisions. He knows the current restrictions and the choice is his. In some ways, his choice shows an independent mind. The fact that he considered studying history, with a rugby scholarship, at Yale shows an atypical upbringing. It could also reflect the bad experience he had at London Irish, with his club going to the wall and being left unemployed at the start of his career.

At the young age of 21, he has the time to re-establish an international career, if he makes the progress needed at Racing 92. It is here that the influence of newly appointed head coach, Stuart Lancaster, might prove seminal. The positive work done by Lancaster at Leinster was widely reported by any number of their players during his seven years as a senior coach under Leo Cullen.

There is no doubt that Lancaster has had a major influence over persuading Arundell to extend his stay at Racing. It is common knowledge that Arundell was made the subject of a visit from RFU representatives before he made his contract extension, but Racing managed to land their man.

Stuart Lancaster has been in charge of Racing 92 since the summer - Getty Images/Franck Fife

The question remains, can Lancaster do the same for Arundell’s career that he did for players like Hugo Keenan, Jimmy O’Brien and Jordan Larmour? If Arundell can make the same sort of advances made by those players he will be in contention for international selection, should he decide to return to the English Premiership.

The likelihood of this improvement happening for Arundell depends on several factors, some of which are uncertain. Can Racing emulate the conditions that Lancaster helped create at Leinster and which were responsible for substantial improvements in nearly every player that they touched?

Lancaster was always keen to disassociate himself from any argument of the kind forwarded by Ulster coach Dan McFarland, who said: “I can’t change the demographics, they’ve just got way more rugby players, way more earning potential in terms of the money. Nothing changes that.”

Lancaster focused on the quality of the coaching set-up at Leinster. He highlighted that Leinster have established an almost unmatched development system. The seamless connection between their development programme, their academy and their senior team ensuring that at each stage of a player’s career, they receive equally good coaching.

Lancaster should be well placed to exert the same sort of control over the Racing coaching environment as that wielded by Cullen. What might prove crucial is whether his all-round duties at Racing take him away from coaching and into more executive functions. Racing’s business management needs to be sufficiently effective to allow Lancaster to concentrate on coaching.

Arundell is being selected at full-back by Racing and going forward he, and his advisors, should look carefully at the position in which he is asked to play. If he feels that his best and favoured position is at 15, he should make it known that he is reluctant to be shovelled around the back three just because he has the ability to play on the wing or even elsewhere.

Arundell (right) has made an explosive start to his tenure at Racing 92, scoring four tries in two starts for his new club - Getty Images/Christophe Simon

It is true that playing in other positions gives you an appreciation of what is required to play there. However, not being allowed to specialise can lead to the ‘jack-of-all-trades’ conundrum. There is nothing wrong with being the utility back when a team is in trouble, but this is not the same as being picked to start in a different position repeatedly.

We have seen players like Elliot Daly fail to permanently establish themselves in any single position because they have been asked to play all over the place.

The final consideration is the style of play. There is no doubt that Racing play an expansive game that should suit Arundell’s skills. It is said that Steve Borthwick, England’s head coach, is not yet convinced by Arundell. Conversely, Arundell’s supporters could observe that England’s style under Borthwick does offer much chance for Arundell to hone his attacking skills.

On reflection, perhaps a spell in France is just what Arundell needs.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.