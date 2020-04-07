Staying home costs money. How will COVID-19 affect local NC government services, taxes?

When people stay home and businesses close, it helps keep the coronavirus in check, but it also leaves local governments with less money to pay for policing, fighting fires, collecting trash and other services.

Most of that money comes from property taxes, but the sales taxes we pay when we go shopping and the local fees paid for things like parking, recreation programs and construction projects also fill a critical hole.

Occupancy taxes on hotel rooms and food and beverage taxes paid on a night out help promote tourism and visitor spending. In the Triangle, a half-cent sales tax and rental car fees help fund local and regional transit projects.

Local government officials say they haven’t been able to focus on the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic because they’ve been responding to the immediate crisis: making sure residents can get food, housing, information and access to online education.

But this is budget season, and state law requires city and county governments to approve a spending plan by June 30 each year.

In July 2019, the N.C. Department of Revenue reported returning over $3.5 billion in sales taxes to all 100 counties during the previous 12 months. Cities and towns get over $1 billion of that each year, said Scott Mooneyham, spokesman for the N.C. League of Municipalities

No one knows the full damage the coronavirus could do to local government budgets, Mooneyham said.

The state collects sales tax revenue and returns a share to local governments. But it takes three months to get that information, officials said. That means cities and counties won’t know how much tax was collected in April until July.

The state’s stay-at-home order further complicates things, Mooneyham said, because it lets businesses delay paying their sales taxes.

Mooneyham expects financial problems for local governments well into next fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Shortfalls will leave positions unfilled and could cost current employees their jobs, since personnel costs make up the majority of the expenses in local government budgets. It could even put vital services, such as law enforcement and fire departments, on the chopping block, Mooneyham said.

“Ultimately, the only way even larger cities are going to be able to weather this without some federal or state help is going to be by making cuts in their budgets,” he said.

Smaller and rural towns that run their own utilities could take another hit, he said, as customers get more time to pay their bills and large, industrial customers cut back on their operations, reducing how much they pay for those services.

There is one silver lining, Mooneyham said.

“Fortunately, in this state, we have some of the most financially responsible local governments, and we have a Local Government Commission … that looks at debt, looks at these issues,” he said. “By and large, for a lot of the big and medium-size cities, they have budget reserves that can help them … weather this, but for how long? That’s the question.”

Wake County

CITY OF RALEIGH

▪ 2019-20 total budget: $1.04 billion

▪ 2019-20 general fund budget: $518.99 million

▪ 2019-20 total property tax revenue: $271.4 million

▪ 2019-20 total sales tax revenue: $106.6 million

During her first official act as Raleigh’s new mayor, Mary-Ann Baldwin announced a quality of life bond package to support affordable housing and upgrade the city’s park system. The coronavirus has changed those plans.

“We won’t be having a parks bond,” she said. “We will focus this year on the housing bond. We are going to need that now more than ever.”

The details are still being worked out, but she expects the housing bond will be about $75 million and will help the most vulnerable including those who are homeless. While the coronavirus pandemic is unlike anything Raleigh has seen in recent history, Baldwin is pulling from her experience on the council during the Great Recession of 2007-09.

“Our goal was to ensure we didn’t lay off any employees, and I think that has been a tradition and one we are going to want to keep,” said Baldwin, who served on the City Council from 2007 to 2017 before being elected mayor in 2019. “But we are going to have to dip into reserves, cut back on maintenance and new purchasing and contracting.”