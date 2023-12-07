Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah football? Tracking 2024 decisions

The Utes take the field in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 during the season opener. Utah won 24-11. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Transfer portal season has arrived.

The fall NCAA football transfer window opens up on Dec. 4, 2023, the day after the College Football Playoff and bowl parings are announced, and closes on Jan. 2, 2024.

Players transferring in and out, combined with early signing day on Dec. 20 — which has become the de facto national signing day — and players declaring for the 2024 NFL draft, means that every school around the country will experience roster changes in December.

Here’s who’s staying at Utah, who’s leaving, and a look at the incoming 2024 players, updated regularly.

Returning to Utah

Cam Rising, QB, senior.

2022 stats: 13 starts, 3,034 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, eight interceptions, 65% completion percentage; 465 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns.

Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, junior.

2023 stats: 12 starts, 45 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven pass deflections.

Levani Damuni, LB, junior.

2023 stats: 12 games (six starts), 75 tackles, two tackles for loss.

Declared for NFL draft

Devaughn Vele, WR, junior.

2023 stats: 10 games (nine starts), 593 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions to lead Utah’s receiving corps.

Transferring from Utah

Mikey Matthews, WR, freshman.

2023 stats: 12 games (six starts), 29 receptions for 261 yards, 17 punt returns for 75 yards.

Mack Howard, QB, freshman.

2023 stats: No stats. Thee-star quarterback from Oxford, Mississippi.

Bryson Barnes, QB, junior.

10 games (eight starts), 1,517 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, nine interceptions, 59% completion percentage; 267 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns.

Nate Johnson, QB, redshirt freshman.

2023 stats: Eight games (three starts), 499 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, 54% completion percentage; 235 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns.

Kenzel Lawler, CB, sophomore.

2023 stats: Nine games, mostly on special teams; three snaps at cornerback in 2023.

Faybian Marks, CB, junior.

2023 stats: 11 games, mostly on special teams; 28 snaps at cornerback in 2023, with two tackles and a pass deflection.

Makai Cope, WR, sophomore.

2023 stats: 11 games, mostly on special teams; 55 snaps at wide receiver in 2023, no receptions.

Jocelyn Malaska, CB, redshirt freshman.

2023 stats: Five games, all on special teams.

Jadon Pearson, S, sophomore (transferring to Utah State).

2023 stats: Four games, all on special teams.

Justin Medlock, LB, redshirt freshman.

2023 stats: 10 games, mostly on special teams; 42 snaps at linebacker in 2023, seven tackles (one for loss).

Darrien “Bleu” Stewart, S, sophomore.

2023 stats: Nine games, all on special teams; no stats.

Hayden Erickson, TE, sophomore.

2023 stats: Three games, eight snaps at tight end, no stats.

Owen Chambliss, LB, freshman.

2023 stats: Four games, mostly on special teams, one tackle.

Seniors with no remaining eligibility

Miles Battle, CB.

2023 stats: 12 games, 28 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two pass deflections

Thomas Yassmin, TE.

2023 stats: Five games, eight receptions for 89 yards, one touchdown. Suffered season-ending injury on Sep. 29 at Oregon State.

Emery Simmons, WR.

2023 stats: Nine games, one reception for two yards.

Chase Carter, K.

2023 stats: Seven games, 26 kickoffs, six touchbacks.

Hayden Furey, LB.

2023 stats: Nine games, mostly on special teams; 18 total snaps at linebacker in 2023, two tackles.

Jason Siaosi, LB.

2023 stats: One game, one tackle on special teams.

Utah’s 2024 high school recruiting class

Isaiah Garcia, OT, 247Sports composite four-star, Corner Canyon High, Draper, Utah.

Isaac Wilson, QB, 247Sports composite four-star, Corner Canyon High, Draper, Utah.

David Washington, WR, 247Sports composite four-star, Las Vegas Academy High, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Davis Andrews, S, 247Sports composite three-star, American Fork High, American Fork, Utah.

Jeilani Davis, S, 247Sports composite three-star, Mater Dei High, Santa Ana, California.

Zacharyus Williams, WR, 247Sports composite three-star, Junipero Serra High, Gardena, California.

Hunter Andrews, LB, 247Sports composite three-star, Magnolia High, Magnolia, Texas.

Kash Dillon, edge, 247Sports composite three-star, Corner Canyon High, Draper, Utah.

Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes, LB, 247Sports composite three-star, St. John Bosco High, Bellflower, California.

Sammie Hunter, CB, 247Sports composite three-star, Chandler High, Chandler, Arizona.

Quimari Shemwell, CB, 247Sports composite three-star, Long Beach Poly High, Long Beach, California.