Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for Utah State football? Tracking 2024 decisions

Utah State coach Blake Anderson talks to players during a timeout game against Colorado State on Oct. 7, 2023, in Logan. | Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via Associated Press

Transfer portal season has arrived.

The first of two transfer portal windows opens Dec. 4, the day after the College Football Playoff and bowl matchups are finalized, and closes on Jan. 2, 2024.

Couple that with the early signing period for high school recruits, Dec. 20-22, plus possible NFL draft declarations, and December has become a month of extreme roster upheaval across college football.

Here’s who’s staying at Utah State, who’s leaving, plus a look at the incoming 2024 players, updated regularly.

Returning to Utah State

Davon Booth, RB, junior

2023 stats: One of three dynamic running backs for the Aggies, Booth was the most productive of the bunch, rushing for a team-high 734 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Ike Larsen, S, sophomore

2023 stats: First-team All-Mountain West Conference defender racked up 91 tackles and six pass breakups and 4.5 tackles for loss, while also leading the team with two blocked kicks and four interceptions, one of which was a 47-yard pick six.

Jalen Royals, WR, junior

2022 stats: Caught 68 passes for 1,023 yards and 14 touchdowns and had four 100-yard receiving games. The 13th player in school history to post a 1,000-yard receiving season. His 14 touchdown catches are tied for the most in a single season in school history. Seven touchdown receptions of at least 50 yards this year lead the nation and his 14 touchdown receptions are the second-most in the nation.

Anthony Switzer, LB, junior.

2023 stats: Finished the regular season with 85 total tackles, 39 solo and 46 assisted. Also recorded three sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery, five quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

Transferring from Utah State

N/A

Transferring to Utah State

Jadon Pearson, Utah, S, sophomore.

2023 stats: Played in four games, all on special teams, recording four tackles, including three of loss.

Exhausted/forgoing remaining eligibility

Michael Anyanwu, CB, senior.

2023 stats: Appeared in all 12 games, tallying 38 tackles, five pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Sione Finau, RB, senior.

2023 stats: Didn’t appear in a game this season. Previously spent four years at BYU and appeared in 21 games with two starts.

Cooper Jones, RB, senior.

2023 stats: Played in three games and carried the ball 14 times for 45 yards and a touchdown, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

Calvin Knapp, OL, senior.

2023 stats: Played in all 12 games for the Aggies, starting multiple games.

Wade Meacham, OL, senior.

2023 stats: A regular starter for the Aggies, appeared in all 12 regular-season games.

Hale Motu’apuaka, DT, senior.

2023 stats: In 11 games played, racked up 32 tackles, including 5.5 for loss and three sacks. Also had four quarterback hurries.

Xavion Steele, CB, senior.

2023 stats: Played in 11 games, recording 17 tackles and one pass breakup.

MJ Tafisi, LB, senior.

2023 stats: Played in every regular-season game and led the Aggies in tackles with 131. Also had 7.5 tackles for loss.

2023 stats: In 12 games played, racked up 81 receptions for 847 yards and 10 touchdowns. Averaged 70.58 receiving yards per game and 10.46 yards per catch.

Levi Williams, QB, junior.

2023 stats: Played in 10 games, primarily on special teams. Famously led the Aggies to a double-overtime win over New Mexico, accounting for five touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown run. Is foregoing remaining eligibility to attempt to be a Navy SEAL.

Let’s take another look at this insane touchdown by Levi Williams 🤯 🔎 https://t.co/a8lVmPAQyI pic.twitter.com/0IMsDDeygE — USU Football (@USUFootball) November 29, 2023

Utah State’s 2024 recruiting class

High school prospects

Grayson Brousseau, TE , three-star recruit per 247 Sports and On3 Sports, two-star recruit per Rivals, Lehi High, Lehi, Utah.

Adam Hawkes, OL , unrated recruit, Mountain Ridge High, Herriman, Utah.

Ryland Jessee, QB , three-star recruit per 247 Sports and On3 Sports, two-star recruit per Rivals, Helix High, La Mesa, California.

Camden Jury, OL , three-star recruit per On3 Sports, two-star recruit per Rivals and unrated recruit by 247 Sports, Casteel High, Queen Creek, Arizona.

Tate Kjar, WR , three-star recruit per 247 Sports, two-star recruit per Rivals and unrated recruit per On3 Sports, Corner Canyon High, Draper, Utah.

Tanner Williams, LB, three-star recruit per 247 Sports and On3 Sports, two-star recruit per Rivals, Mater Dei High, Santa Ana, California.

Junior college prospects

Mason Edwards, DB , unrated recruit, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Keshawn Johnson, LB, unrated recruit, Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester, Minnesota.