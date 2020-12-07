Staying Strong in Tough Times, ATLATL Looks to Shape the Future of Visual Configuration

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking back to early expectations of 2020, no one could predict the wild ride that this year has taken us on; but while there have been some loops and barricades, the team at ATLATL hasn't let it slow them down. To address the needs of a changing market, the ATLATL team has taken the challenges of 2020 in stride and leveraged the opportunity to learn, adapt, and enhance the possibilities with Visual Configuration.

With global e-commerce expected to hit $4.9 trillion in 2021, the need for tools that allow buyers to interact with and evaluate products prior to purchase is quickly rising across industries. ATLATL's 3D Visual Configuration allows buyers to digitally view and engage with products while tailoring them to their unique needs. As the need for more immersive web experiences has accelerated, so has ATLATL's ability to deliver premier product visualization and 3D configurators. The ATLATL team is excited to release the next generation of the online buying experience with their Visual platform in 2021, bringing the custom experience buyers desire with the ease and functionality ATLATL is known for.

"The ultimate objective for a business is to make revenue that keeps it profitable. Marketing is no longer just creating emotions and attaching them to products. Consumers are too smart for that. These figments of imagination can be replaced with real time engagement with the digital product. This brand authenticity converts traffic into happy customers."

-Justin Scott, ATLATL CEO

As the only brand to be named a 5x leader in G2's Visual Configuration ranking report, ATLATL has led the field in customer satisfaction, ease of use, and ease of implementation for Product Visualization and Visual Configuration with their web based experiences.

The G2 Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Visual Configuration category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

The Winter 2020 G2 grid will be released December 15, 2020. Click here to see how ATLATL has already impacted the industry, and tune in January 11, 2021 for the unveiling of the ATLATL Visual Window.

About ATLATL

ATLATL Visual is the premier solution for web based product visualization, 3D product configuration, and augmented reality. Highly rated among users for its easy implementation and cross platform integrations, ATLATL's suite of tools and expert team delivers a streamlined process for brands and consumers alike. Product visualization and 3D visual configuration allow your customers to digitally view and engage with your products to tailor them to their unique needs, while augmented reality brings their product to life wherever they choose to shop. Elevate your customer's experience and increase your brand's conversion rates with ATLATL Visual.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staying-strong-in-tough-times-atlatl-looks-to-shape-the-future-of-visual-configuration-301187355.html

SOURCE ATLATL Software

Latest Stories

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Covid: US vaccine chief Slaoui sees 'light at end of the tunnel'

    Moncef Slaoui says life should get back to normal in spring as US approval of a vaccine edges closer.

  • US Navy official says 'uneasy deterrence' reached with Iran

    The top U.S. Navy official in the Mideast said Sunday that America has reached an “uneasy deterrence” with Iran after months of regional attacks and seizures at sea, even as tensions remain high between Washington and Tehran over the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program. Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, who oversees the Navy’s 5th Fleet based in Bahrain, struck an academic tone in comments to the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • Shadow home secretary won't rule out Labour abstention on any Brexit deal

    Labour front benchers are still refusing to say whether they will back any Government Brexit deal despite a union boss urging them to vote for one. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the shadow home secretary, refused to say which way the party would go if Boris Johnson secured a trade deal with the EU and put it to a Commons vote. He would not rule out abstaining, despite saying that "we absolutely need to get a deal". "We all know what the consequences of no deal would be for the country, both in terms of jobs and livelihoods all across the United Kingdom but also in terms of that security partnership that we need to access the databases, the operation of international warrants, that allow us to keep our people safe," Mr Thomas-Symonds told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "So absolutely first of all we need to get a deal and that's the strong message. In terms of our position on any deal, clearly we need to see what has been agreed." Asked whether Labour abstaining was still on the table, he said: "When you get any particular vote that you get before Parliament there are options that there always are, that is absolutely the case. But what I'm saying is that the responsible thing is that first of all we need to get a deal, then consider what has been agreed but then to consider what is actually going to be put before Parliament."

  • New Zealand's Ardern vows accountability ahead of Christchurch attack report

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday vowed accountability for the families of last year's Christchurch mosque attack victims, ahead of the public release of a major report into the country's worst massacre. Australian white supremacist Brenton Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others at two mosques in the South Island city on March 15, 2019. The findings of a royal commission inquiry into the attack will be made public in parliament on Tuesday.

  • Trump presses Georgia governor to help overturn election

    President Trump fruitlessly pressured Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in that state.

  • Pakistan: Covid patients die due to oxygen shortage in Peshawar

    The Pakistan hospital runs out of oxygen for hours, with patients' relatives 'begging' staff to help.

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.

  • Indonesia names second cabinet minister as suspect in a graft case

    Indonesia's anti-graft agency named Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on Sunday as a suspect in a million-dollar bribery case, along with four others, while President Joko Widodo warned officials against misuse of public funds. Juliari and two officials are suspected of taking bribes over the procurement of goods worth 5.9 trillion rupiah ($420 million) to be distributed as COVID-19 social assistance packages, agency chief Firli Bahuri said. Juliari was being questioned and will be taken into custody, said agency spokesman Ali Fikri.

  • How a blow to Australian wine shows tensions with China

    The once successful trade story now represents a worst case scenario of the bilateral tensions.

  • Vatican: Pope to visit Iraq in March, pandemic permitting

    Pope Francis will make a pilgrimage to Iraq in March, pandemic conditions permitting, the Vatican said Monday, in announcing what would be the pontiff's first trip abroad in more than a year. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis will make the March 5-8 visit, with stops in Baghdad, and the “plains of Ur, linked to the memory of Abraham,” the Biblical patriarch who is revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims, as well as to the cities of Irbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh.

  • Juan Guaido prepares to lose his seat in Venezuela - and his freedom

    When Juan Guaido raised his right hand and symbolically swore himself in as Venezuela’s interim president nearly two years ago, the tens of thousands watching on a main Caracas avenue rejoiced. As the country’s national anthem, “Glory to the Brave People,” then blasted through loudspeakers, some lifted their hands in a sign of victory, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. The trickle of news alerts in the following days advising that another country had recognised the 35 year-old as the country’s rightful leader seemed to confirm their certainty that Nicolas Maduro would soon be forced from the presidential palace. But two years on and Mr Maduro remains in power with complete control. And after parliamentary elections on Sunday, that claim will likely collapse entirely when he loses his seat and thus his claim as Venezuela's legitimate president. He may also lose his freedom. With Guaido’s term ending, so too will his parliamentary immunity. Mr Maduro may feel emboldened to detain the opposition leader or force him to flee the country.

  • Japan, France, U.S. plan their first joint military drills in May: media

    Japan, France, and the United States will hold joint military drills on land and sea for the first time in May next year as the Chinese military steps up activity in the region, the Sankei newspaper said on Sunday. The exercises, conducted on one of Japan's uninhabited outlying islands, will focus on providing relief efforts during a natural disaster, but parts could also form the basis for a defence against attack, the paper said, without citing sources. Japan's defence ministry was not immediately available to respond to Reuters' request for confirmation.

  • EXPLAINER: How does AP choose which lawsuits to cover?

    The Associated Press has tallied roughly 50 cases brought by the campaign of President Donald Trump and his allies, challenging the result of elections. Trump has gotten one court win. It came in a Pennsylvania case about deadlines for proof of identification for certain absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.

  • 'AI-controlled machine gun' killed top scientist, Iran claims, as UK urges halt to nuclear programme

    Iran has claimed that a machine gun controlled by artificial intelligence was used to “zoom in” on nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and kill him with 13 bullets, as the regime sought to present itself as the victim of an elaborate, high-tech assassination. The fresh account of how one of the regime’s most important figures was assassinated on home turf was given by Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iranian news agency Mehr quoted Admiral Fadavi as saying that a remote-controlled gun with “artificial intelligence” and facial recognition technology was used to identify and kill Fakhrizadeh. “We've checked and found out that a satellite was controlling a machine gun remotely, and there was no terrorist at the scene," the admiral said. He added that the machine gun was so accurate that it did not hit Fakhrizadeh’s wife, who was sitting in the same car as they travelled through the town of Absard and were ambushed. After being shot, Fakhrizadeh was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries. Some analysts have cast doubt on the claim that the killing was carried out by remote control, with no operatives on the ground, as there would be a high risk of technological error. The Iranians' latest account would also spare the regime's leaders some embarrassment over what appears to be a major national security failure which allowed a foreign power to kill a senior member of the regime on Iranian soil. Iran has repeatedly claimed the assassination was carried out by its arch-enemy Israel, which says Fakhrizadeh was the head of Iran’s nuclear programme and had been trying to develop a nuclear warhead.

  • China says firmly opposes U.S. interference in its domestic affairs

    China said on Monday it firmly opposes and strongly condemns U.S. interference in its domestic affairs if a media report that Washington is preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over a Hong Kong crackdown is true. If the United States insists on going down the wrong path, China will continue to take firm counter measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman with the foreign ministry told a briefing. The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, Reuters reported on Monday citing sources.

  • California wildfires: 1,000 firefighters battle to curb blazes as ‘less than third contained’

    Around 25,000 people have already been forced from their homes after blaze broke out on Wednesday

  • Schools confront 'off the rails' numbers of failing grades

    The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning. School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — with English language learners and disabled and disadvantaged students suffering the most. “It was completely off the rails from what is normal for us, and that was obviously very alarming,” said Erik Jespersen, principal of Oregon's McNary High School, where 38% of grades in late October were failing, compared with 8% in normal times.

  • Saudi, Israeli officials spar at regional conference

    An influential Saudi prince launched a bitter attack on Israel at a regional conference, drawing retorts from the Jewish state's foreign minister who addressed the gathering virtually. The row erupted months after the UAE and Bahrain broke decades of Arab consensus by normalising ties with Israel, a move condemned as a "stab in the back" by Palestinians. Prince Turki al-Faisal, a Saudi former intelligence chief who is said to be close to the country's top leadership, reiterated strong support for the Palestinian cause in a fiery presentation to the Manama Dialogue security forum. In unusually blunt language, he accused Israel of depicting itself as a "small, existentially threatened country, surrounded by bloodthirsty killers who want to eradicate her from existence". "And yet they profess that they want to be friends with Saudi Arabia," he said. He described the Jewish state as a "Western colonising power" and outlined a history of forcible eviction of Palestinians and destroyed villages. Palestinians were held "in concentration camps under the flimsiest of security accusations - young and old, women and men, who are rotting there without recourse to justice," he said.

  • Japan to put new Aegis radars on warships after cancelling ground stations: Asahi

    Japan will put new powerful Aegis radars on warships to upgrade its defences against possible ballistic missiles fired by North Korea after it cancelled plans to deploy them at two ground-based stations, the Asahi newspaper reported. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government is likely to approve the recommendation by the country's National Security Council before the end of the year, although any decision on type of vessel or cost will be left until next year, the paper said, citing unidentified sources. A defence ministry spokesman declined to comment.