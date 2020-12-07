Staying Strong in Tough Times, ATLATL Looks to Shape the Future of Visual Configuration

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking back to early expectations of 2020, no one could predict the wild ride that this year has taken us on; but while there have been some loops and barricades, the team at ATLATL hasn't let it slow them down. To address the needs of a changing market, the ATLATL team has taken the challenges of 2020 in stride and leveraged the opportunity to learn, adapt, and enhance the possibilities with Visual Configuration.

With global e-commerce expected to hit $4.9 trillion in 2021, the need for tools that allow buyers to interact with and evaluate products prior to purchase is quickly rising across industries. ATLATL's 3D Visual Configuration allows buyers to digitally view and engage with products while tailoring them to their unique needs. As the need for more immersive web experiences has accelerated, so has ATLATL's ability to deliver premier product visualization and 3D configurators. The ATLATL team is excited to release the next generation of the online buying experience with their Visual platform in 2021, bringing the custom experience buyers desire with the ease and functionality ATLATL is known for.

"The ultimate objective for a business is to make revenue that keeps it profitable. Marketing is no longer just creating emotions and attaching them to products. Consumers are too smart for that. These figments of imagination can be replaced with real time engagement with the digital product. This brand authenticity converts traffic into happy customers."



-Justin Scott, ATLATL CEO

As the only brand to be named a 5x leader in G2's Visual Configuration ranking report, ATLATL has led the field in customer satisfaction, ease of use, and ease of implementation for Product Visualization and Visual Configuration with their web based experiences.

The G2 Grid® represents the democratic voice of real software users, rather than the subjective opinion of one analyst. G2 rates products from the Visual Configuration category algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews shared by G2 users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Story continues

The Winter 2020 G2 grid will be released December 15, 2020. Click here to see how ATLATL has already impacted the industry, and tune in January 11, 2021 for the unveiling of the ATLATL Visual Window.

About ATLATL

ATLATL Visual is the premier solution for web based product visualization, 3D product configuration, and augmented reality. Highly rated among users for its easy implementation and cross platform integrations, ATLATL's suite of tools and expert team delivers a streamlined process for brands and consumers alike. Product visualization and 3D visual configuration allow your customers to digitally view and engage with your products to tailor them to their unique needs, while augmented reality brings their product to life wherever they choose to shop. Elevate your customer's experience and increase your brand's conversion rates with ATLATL Visual.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/staying-strong-in-tough-times-atlatl-looks-to-shape-the-future-of-visual-configuration-301187355.html

SOURCE ATLATL Software