Stayton man gets 22 years for killing father, attacking grandfather

A Stayton man was sentenced Friday to 22 years in prison for killing his father with a shovel and attacking his grandfather.

The sentencing comes almost four years after Joshua Elbert Nelson, now 26, was arrested following an hourslong standoff outside the home he shared with his grandfather and father in the 41600 block of Stayton Scio Road.

On the night of March 16, 2019, Linn County deputies responded to reports of an assault at the home and found a person lying in the driveway and a second person running into the home.

Deputies say Robert Nelson identified the individual on the ground as his son, Timothy Dean Nelson, 50, and the man who ran into the home as his grandson, Joshua Nelson.

Timothy Nelson died from his injuries. Robert Nelson reported that Joshua Nelson attacked and tried to strangle him after his grandson hit Timothy Nelson in the head repeatedly with a shovel.

Joshua Nelson barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out for about six hours before surrendering to police.

He was charged with murder, attempted murder, strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

According to court records, he had signaled his intent to argue self-defense and extreme emotional distress if the case had gone to trial.

Robert Nelson died a year after the attack, according to reporting from the Albany Democrat-Herald.

In January, Nelson pleaded guilty to the lesser count of first-degree manslaughter for killing his father and pleaded no contest for the attempted murder of his grandfather.

Linn County Judge Michael Wynhausen sentenced him to 22 years in prison with no eligibility for alternative programs.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Stayton man gets 22 years in prison for murder