As steady rain falls on Modesto, Stanislaus County, what residents are told to expect

With steady rain falling in Modesto on Sunday morning, the National Weather Service has in effect both a flood watch and a high wind warning.

The flood watch continues until 4 a.m. Tuesday, and the wind warning until 4 a.m. Monday.

Sunday’s rain is expected mainly before 3 p.m. Winds are forecast to be 34 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, the Modesto Irrigation District had recorded 0.43 inches of rain. The weather service says up to three-quarters of an inch is possible throughout the day.

As of the 8 a.m. Sunday, the Modesto Police Department had received a few reports of fallen trees or limbs, but no injuries as a result of the weather, Lt. Felton Payne said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office watch commander reported no weather-related problems.

Saturday morning, the Police Department posted on Facebook an alert about the Tuolumne River. “As we prepare for the upcoming storm and water release from Lake Don Pedro, we will be making efforts to notify those living along the Tuolumne River about the anticipated rise in water levels over the next few days and the potential risk it poses to anyone staying along the riverbank. Information regarding shelter services will be provided to those who may be affected. For more local information on current weather and river levels, please visit www.StanEmergency.com.”

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Tuolumne River at Modesto remained well below flood stage Sunday morning and was not expected to reach that level in at least the next week.

The Tuolumne’s flood stage is 55 feet. A NOAA graphic says the water level was 40.25 feet at 7:45 a.m. Sunday and would reach 46.7 feet by Monday night before beginning to recede.

Sunday morning, the Modesto Fire Department posted on Facebook, “According to the National Weather Service, damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, causing power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.” The post includes locations around Stanislaus County where sand and sandbags are available.

The self-serve sandbag site for Modesto residents is at the corner of North Washington and Elm streets need the city’s corporation yard. Residents may fill up to 20 sandbags per household, free of charge. Bags are provided, but shovels are not. The site is open 24/7. To learn more, call 209-342-2244.

Other numbers to know

For Stanislaus County residents, sandbag information is available at 209-525-4130.

To report tree emergencies in the city of Modesto, call 209-342-2253.

To report traffic signal or streetlight outages, call 209-342-2297.

For downed power lines and/or electrical outages, call the Modesto Irrigation District at 209-526-8222 or the Turlock Irrigation District’s 24-hour emergency hotline at 209-883-8301.

The National Weather Service’s prediction for the Modesto area this week includes a chance of rain every day through Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Sunday night through Monday night. High temperatures should range from the mid- to upper 50s.