Steady rain falls Saturday evening

It’s much cooler than this time yesterday — but still well above average, with temperatures in the low 40s. There are some areas of mist and drizzle in the region this morning, but much of the daylight hours today will be dry. Another gulf system will spread some steady rain back into the region this evening and could be heavy, at times, overnight.

There could be enough cold air for rain to switch to wet snow along I-80 on Sunday morning. Elsewhere, it will take until sometime Sunday afternoon or evening for the switch. Minimal accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, with up to an inch or two possible up north and east into the higher elevations.

We dry out Monday with temperatures closer to average as we head into early next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

New videos played in court show moment just before deadly school van crash in Dravosburg Washington County man facing nearly 100 charges after a dozen dogs found neglected in home Local charity asking for help to send mother with terminal brain cancer to Disney World with her son VIDEO: Local lawmaker wants to change the way PIAA determines athletic classifications DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts