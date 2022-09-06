Steak 'n Shake company removes Galesburg restaurant from franchisee; police provide security

GALESBURG — The doors are closed, traffic cones block the entrance and a police car sits in the next lot of the Steak 'n Shake on Henderson Street. A sign on the door says the drive-thru is open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The sign lists the hours as temporary.

The Galesburg Police Department is assisting in security at the local restaurant following the removal of the franchisee, who is being investigated for over $125,000 in fraudulent deposits.

At 9:50 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Steak ‘n Shake, 1066 N. Henderson St., by a member of the corporate office. He explained that the franchise owner, a Galesburg resident, owed $126,000 in fraudulent deposit slips and other money shortages. He told police that corporate was taking the restaurant over and needed police assistance because of safety concerns.

When police and the corporate employee arrived, the franchisee was informed of the financial allegations and she would be removed from the store “along with the rest of her family and a majority of the employees” according to the police report.

According to the report, she “understood and didn’t make all of the deposits for the business” and left without incident.

The locks were then changed.

It was requested that police assist in security for a week “or longer” due to concern of possible reprisal from “former employees or other family members.”

According to the report, the next steps by Steak ‘n Shake are unknown at this time.

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Steak 'n Shake removes Galesburg franchise owner due to investigation