Steak-out: Rhode Island's runaway steer has been recaptured

This February 2021 photo provided by Adam Seaberg shows a cow that escaped on Feb. 4, in Johnston, R.I., as it was being transported. More than a month after escaping while being unloaded at a slaughterhouse, the steer is still roaming the streets of Johnston, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) west of Providence.(Adam Seaberg via AP)
JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — A steer that has been on the lam for nearly two months after escaping while on the way to a Rhode Island slaughterhouse was finally corralled Friday morning, police said.

The beefy, 1500-pound (680-kilogram) fugitive was captured unharmed in Johnston by its owner and returned to a Connecticut farm, Johnston Chief Joseph Razza told WLNE-TV.

The steer took off Feb. 4 when a wholesaler lost control of it outside Rhode Island Beef & Veal in Johnston, according to authorities.

Since then, it has been spotted a number of times, including by a startled Uber driver who reported seeing it during an early morning run to pick up a passenger as he was waiting for a traffic light to change.

Razza previously said he just wanted to make sure the animal kept to wooded areas where it could not endanger drivers, and said Friday he’s relieved it has been captured without anyone getting hurt.

