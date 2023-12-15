Steakhouse, cigar lounge open in old Lackawanna Hotel Tavern in East Stroudsburg

Local developers Marc Jackett and Rob O'Hara have brought back another historic business with a whole new flare and vibe in East Stroudsburg — the iconic landmark previously known as the Lackawanna Hotel Tavern has been transformed into the Lackawanna House, featuring the Rare & Rye Steakhouse and the Puros Cigar Lounge.

Jackett and O'Hara opened for business on Thursday, Dec. 7. They said their vision of the place has been a long time in the making, since they purchased the building in December of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. In that time, the pair also bought the old Kay's Tavern on Main Street, Stroudsburg, and reopened it in December 2022 as The Goat on Main, billed as "a fresh take on your neighborhood corner bar."

The pair is also widely known for their first gastropub — Derailed Taphouse — that opened in 2019, also on Crystal Street across from the Dansbury Depot. It was previously known as Strunky's Pub, Shorty's Place and a hotel bar.

The previous Lackawanna Hotel Tavern had 43 hotel rooms above the bar and sat just two doors down from Derailed Taphouse.

The new Lackawanna House remains a hotel, featuring 24 brand-new short-term rental units with kitchenette efficiencies above the restaurant and cigar bar. The Rare & Rye Steakhouse and the Puros Cigar Lounge are adjoining businesses sprawled over 5,000 square feet of space.

"The steakhouse is a fine dining restaurant that offers all prime meats, dry aged meats, really the best of the best steaks," said Jackett. "We also have a full menu offering entrees such as honey lavender spiced duck, confit cod, dayboat scallops and tagliatelle short ribs. These are all family-style as you would expect in a steakhouse."

Jackett also named some of the starters, such as PEI Malpeque oysters, cod croquettes, garlic shrimp, steak tartare and caviar service among more.

"We decided on a steakhouse for a business because we felt there was no other steakhouse in the community, and we didn't want to compete with anyone. We wanted to bring something different to the area, and this way complement other businesses," said O'Hara.

Within the restaurant is a full-service bar. O'Hara described the extensive scotch, whiskey and bourbon selections, as well as a 10-tap draft system of different beers, and a large assorted selection of wines by the glass or bottle.

The restaurant is open for walk-ins, but it would be safer to make reservations as it had already gotten off to a busy opening weekend. There is seating for over 90 people.

"We brought in Chef Kyle Cozier, a local resident whose cooking experience hailed from several renowned restaurants in Manhattan, such as the Gotham Restaurant," said Jackett. "The businesses are expected to employ at least 20 people."

Current restaurant hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Jackett said the name "Rare & Rye" was a play on the steaks (rare) and extensive selection of bourbons and whiskeys (rye).

"We just felt like we needed an upper level of dining that so many people look for… they are driving in other directions, like Easton, Bethlehem, New Jersey and even New York. So we feel we can add to that," Jackett said.

"We restored and renovated it from the ground up," Jackett said, while keeping the original pre-Prohibition bar. "And we kept the existing tin ceilings and some of the tin walls and gas lanterns. So it gives you an instant atmosphere when you walk in. It's kinda like a traditional steakhouse feel, but it's old, but yet it's nice, all at the same time."

O'Hara said there will be additional sidewalk dining outside in the spring that will accommodate another 24 seats, as well as a courtyard on the backside of the restaurant with firepits and an ancillary bar. On both ends of the restaurant there will be accordion-like doors to the left and right.

There is an old stable barn in the back patio area that was refinished and will accommodate more outdoor seating.

The cigar bar on the other side will be open seven days a week, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. (and until midnight on weekends).

O'Hara said they plan to bring in live entertainment, perhaps jazz, on weekends to the cigar lounge side.

The cigar lounge doesn't have its own bar, but it does have comfortable seating for more than 35 people. A cocktail server can serve any drinks from the bar, as well as small food plates and desserts.

"It's a little more loungy-like with big comfortable chairs, televisions and a few fireplaces in there," said Jackett. "It has a great feel and vibe for a cigar lounge."

"Marc and I are passionate cigar guys," said O'Hara. "We have been for a long time. We love it. We live it. And we just did it because we have a passion we really enjoy day to day, everyday."

The humidor has a selection of over 300 different cigars, Jackett said. "You can buy one cigar or a box and you can sit and enjoy smoking it there. You can order some cocktails from the bar or small plates from the kitchen and enjoy," he said.

There are 24 lockers that members can use for storage of their cigar supplies. According to Jackett, more are likely to be added as 80% of them sold out in the first few days.

Derick Barnes, a resident of Easton, said he was anxiously following and awaiting the opening of Puros Cigar Lounge. "I'm a big cigar smoker and used to places like this and so I move around with different cigars, but I should say this is at a different level than your normal retail lounge."

"This is a different experience that caters to a different level of cigar smoking," said Barnes, who was enjoying a cigar there on Dec. 11. "It's very peaceful, I was able to work here. Not a lot of noise. We can sit here and chat too. At different times you want different things, but I like and prefer this atmosphere.

"It's professional, classy and the service is great."

Jackett and O'Hara's MO has been to purchase historic landmark buildings.

"We worked hard to save it, make it look old again and bring it back to its former beauty," Jackett said.

It's one of the oldest structures in the county," he said. "It's where a lot of the Poconos developed from, with the old railroad station across the street and hopefully we can see that rail service come back through. It's something that has been elusive for so many years, but it seems to be picking up steam after President Biden signed that transportation bill and there's now a good amount of money that has been earmarked for the New York to Scranton rail line."

