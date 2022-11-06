Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say

A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department.

The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan when the man started to argue with an employee just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 4, according to a statement from the New York City Police Department.

She and another woman who was sitting at the table with her “became irate about the disturbance,” the statement says.

She got up, walked over to the man and stabbed him in the back with a knife, according to police.

Police said she and the other woman she’d been sitting with then ran from the restaurant, which is located near Times Square.

Officers arrested Joan Thompson at 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 5 on charges of assault and menacing in connection with the incident, according to police.

A spokesperson for Ruth’s Chris Steak House, which has 147 locations worldwide, said in a statement that the company was working with the police department.

“We were shocked by the incident that took place inside our restaurant and are working with the New York Police Department to assist in any way possible,” the statement says. “The safety of our guests and Team Members is paramount.”

Paramedics went to the scene and brought the victim, who is 24, to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

Thompson was released on bail on Nov. 6. Jail records did not state the amount of her bail.

