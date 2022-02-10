Before steakhouse slap, police say U.S. Rep’s son slung a slur at Miami commissioner

The U.S. Congressman’s son arrested for striking a Miami commissioner at a popular Coral Gables steakhouse Wednesday afternoon, also tossed an insulting slur before striking him, a police officer who witnessed the incident said on the arrest form.

“Hey p**sy, do you remember me?” the officer reported Carlos J. Gimenez as saying just before hitting Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla with an open hand on the side of the head.

Gimenez, 43, was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery. Miami-Dade Corrections records show he was still jailed Thursday morning and his bond was set at $1,500. Gimenez has hired attorney Michael Band, who said Thursday morning he hadn’t seen the arrest report and that he didn’t have enough information to comment.

According to Gimenez’s arrest report, when the Miami police officer who was with Diaz de la Portilla identified himself and asked Gimenez who he was, the government affairs lobbyist and son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, responded, “You’re a city of Miami police officer, you don’t have any jurisdiction here.”

The name of the Miami officer, who serves as a sergeant of arms at Miami City Hall, is not listed on the Coral Gable Police Department arrest form. He said he held onto Gimenez by the coat and asked him to calm down until Coral Gables police arrived. The incident, police said was captured on surveillance camera at the steakhouse.

Coral Gables Police Spokeswoman Kelly Denham said Gimenez said the Miami police officer was able to arrest Gimenez in Coral Gables because the two neighboring cities have a mutual aide agreement.

“He’s the arresting officer because he witnessed the event and because of the mutual aide agreement,” she said.