Steakhouse in Westmoreland County announces its closing days after 2 people shot outside

Sweeney’s Steakhouse in Rostraver Township announced on social media that it will be closing its doors after nearly 26 years.

Restaurant owner Debra Hardy posted to the Sweeney’s Steakhouse Facebook page saying in part, “After nearly 26 years of business, we have decided to permanently close our doors, effective immediately. We would like to thank our loyal customers who have supported us throughout the years and will cherish the many wonderful and fun memories that were had.”

This news comes just days after two people were shot outside the restaurant on Sunday. The two victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and two people have been charged with the shooting.

Hardy said in the post that the restaurant has been up for sale for over a year.

She ended the post by writing, “I am looking forward to retirement and the future ahead.”

