Who would steal Peppa the Pig? Ocean City police officers on the hunt for suspects

Thanks to the help of fast-acting Ocean City Police Department officers, Peppa the Pig has been rescued and will surely return to her home at a candy store in north OC.

According to police, three males were seen walking down the sidewalk carrying Peppa in the area of 120th Street at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Peppa was taken from her “home” in front of a candy store located in the 120th Street area, and police say the three suspects were last seen in the area of 126th Street.

If anyone can identify the suspects in the photos posted to Facebook, the OCPD is asking people to contact PFC Thompson at nthompson@oceancitymd.gov or the police department at 410-723-6610. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 410-520-5136 or submitting them via https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips. Reference case number 2023-001858.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Ocean City police seeking suspects in theft of, yes, Peppa the Pig