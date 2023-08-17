How to steal priceless museum treasures – and get away with it

News this week that a number of priceless objects have been stolen from the British Museum in London has been met with incredulity by members of the public. How could this happen at the most visited museum in the UK, where queues for bag checks routinely snake around the forecourt, and glass cases surround most objects of pilferable size?

An update detailing the dismissal of a member of staff from the museum only deepened the shock, for it fortified early suspicions that this was, in fact, an inside job. Senior curator Peter John Higgs, 56, has since been named in connection with the dismissal, but there have been no arrests and he maintains his innocence. Higgs worked at the British Museum for over 30 years and looked after Greek antiquities before exiting his post earlier this year.

The number and details of the pieces taken have not yet been disclosed, but they are said to include gemstones, glassworks and gold jewellery, and to span the Bronze Age to the 19th century. Crucially, many of the items had not been on display to the general public at the time of their disappearance.

Art heists – for that is surely what we have here – have always captured the imagination. They are the stuff of films and novels, not to mention Tintin, whose quest to recover the sculpture of a South American tribe stolen from a museum in Brussels inspired his memorable adventures in The Broken Ear. At a time when debate over the repatriation of objects – including the British Museum’s own Parthenon Marbles – to their origin countries is raging, many will speculate over the motives of the culprit, though there is currently no clue as to what his or her thinking was.

Hartwig Fischer, the outgoing director of the British Museum, describes the latest incident as “highly unusual”, but there has been no shortage of items going missing down the centuries. Perhaps most famous in recent times, a Cartier diamond ring worth £750,000 disappeared from the collection in 2011 and was only reported lost six years later. It has yet to be found.

The British Museum is currently reviewing what in their cabinets is missing, stolen and damaged - Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

“The London art market is one of the most involved in antiquities theft and looting,” explains Morgan Belzic, doctor in archaeology at the French Archaeological Mission in Libya. “It can move objects very easily and quickly out of the country. It’s one of the least controlled markets in the world. There’s a lot of complacency, a lot of negligence and, of course, some dealers are directly involved with the illegal trade.” But, he adds, “in more than 50 per cent of cases, when objects go missing, they are stolen by people on the inside”.

If the latest crime is an inside job – the Metropolitan Police are reportedly investigating the case – there is also ample precedent for it. Some readers may recall the story of an academic in the 1980s seeking to create “a perfect collection of rare Greek coins” by “systematically stealing” from British museums, including Oxford’s Ashmolean. He had been employed in cataloguing coins in the period they went missing.

But far more usually objects are stolen from museums and galleries in order to be sold on. The theft of famous works of art will always grab headlines – the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam was raided for pictures by Monet, Gauguin, Lucian Freud and others in a dramatic dawn heist in 2012 – but is relatively rare. The theft of smaller objects can go undetected – the current case at the British Museum is said to date back some years – and help criminals to elude detection.

According to Christopher A. Marinello, a lawyer and founder of Art Recovery International, an organisation to recover stolen and looted art, jewellery and gold is often destroyed, and stones recut, whereas other objects are usually kept intact. “Criminals,” he says, “are looking to cash-out. They act always believing that they can.”

It may be exceedingly difficult to sell artworks, big or small, through the top auction houses, for they have teams who check items that come up for sale against databases of stolen works, such as those managed by the Art Loss Register, Art Recovery International and Interpol. But, astonishingly, smaller auctioneers can and do become complicit in the sale of stolen goods. Upon realising they have purchased something stolen their reaction may be to avoid trouble at all costs.

Says Marinello, “ ‘Mom ’n’ pop’ auction houses may give a [stolen] object back to the person who brought it in rather than report it. This is criminally wrong.”

“I’d estimate the legal art and antiquities market is only 20 per cent of the total trade,” says Belzic. “It’s impossible to give an accurate number, so little research has been done in the field, but the illegal trade is certainly in the billions [of pounds].” The black market thrives in the UK and France, the US and just about everywhere else because criminals know that museums and collectors always want back what is stolen. The object therefore retains a value.

This can sometimes lead to deals being done. Just recently, a negotiation took place in a court in Germany to secure shorter sentences for criminals involved in a jewellery heist subject to their confessing to the crime and returning the loot. Members of the so-called Remmo clan were responsible for the theft of a multi-million-pound collection of jewellery from the Green Vault in Dresden. Much of the collection, which included over 4,000 diamonds, was returned, but many pieces were ruined or remain at large.

The British Museum is currently reviewing what in their cabinets is missing, stolen and damaged. Its curators will be aware that if their objects do enter the black market, they are likely to sell for below their open-market value, but could still earn someone a tidy sum.

If the goods do not turn up on the market, there is always a chance that they might reappear, unexpectedly, after being dumped. In 1963, a beautiful ancient Greek gold earring in the shape of Nike, goddess of Victory, was retrieved from an egg carton placed inside a tin can on the banks of a river near the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, where it had previously been kept. Another collection of antiquities, stolen from the Museum of Ancient Corinth in Greece, was rediscovered among crates of fresh fish in Miami, Florida, in 1999. Antiquities are often targeted for their relative anonymity – many are unsigned and unfamiliar to the general eye.

Time was, museums and galleries depended upon expert pairs of eyes to alight upon stolen goods. A bust of the Roman emperor Hadrian displayed in the British Museum in the 19th century, for instance, was identified by a Greek visitor as a sculpture stolen from a museum in Athens. Advances in technology and the availability of databases may lessen the need for such serendipity and connoisseurship, but the process of identifying items and restoring them to their rightful homes can still prove difficult and highly protracted.

“Recovery,” says Marinello, “depends on two things: the museum listing everything that’s missing, and a co-operative art trade that will do due diligence and check the available lists for everything that’s been stolen.”

That’s where the British Museum has a very large advantage. “Since the 1970s, they’ve had the money to extensively catalogue their collections, and publish them online,” explains Belzic. “They can afford to do collection checks every five years – which is possibly how these thefts were discovered – and see if anything is missing. If they hadn’t done this cataloguing, then we might have waited 20 years or more to find out about the thefts.”

This detailed cataloguing is not something that smaller venues can manage.

“Lots of regional museums can’t afford to be as diligent and theft is very, very common – I’d estimate an object goes missing from museum collections at least once a week,” says Belzic. “This is especially the case with museums in countries facing crises, such as war or disaster. Sadly, the British Museum story is very common – it just happened to a very uncommon museum.”

Dr Daisy Dunn is an author and classicist

