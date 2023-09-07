Stealing political signs may lead to charges

Sep. 7—With political campaign signs popping up, the Crawford County District Attorney's Office is issuing a reminder about the potential consequences of stealing them.

There have been some reports of signs missing from sites across the county and presumed stolen, but there's not enough evidence for any charges to be filed, District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo said.

"It's not a matter of racking up reports. No one at this time stands charged with any thefts," she said Wednesday. "We just want to put a reminder out not to take signs because they could be charged."

Theft of a campaign sign is a third-degree misdemeanor offense in Pennsylvania, but can escalate higher, depending on the value of the items.

A third-degree misdemeanor carries a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

In October 2020, for example, an attorney from Franklin was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with a first-degree misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking for stealing 15 presidential campaign signs, as well as one presidential campaign flag, in broad daylight in Venango County.

Police accused the attorney after a witness saw the attorney take the items from property in the area of Marsh Lane and Route 8 in Cherrytree Township around 12:10 p.m. Aug. 31, 2020. The items and property were owned by a Titusville businessman.

The attorney faced up to a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $10,000 fine, if convicted, due to the amount of the theft.

In a plea bargain with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, the attorney pleaded guilty Dec. 31, 2020, before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Fish to a summary count of criminal mischief. It carried a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and a $300 fine.

Fish imposed no jail time, but ordered the attorney to pay a $300 fine, $75 in restitution and $162.75 in court costs for a total of $537.75.

