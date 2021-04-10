STEALING FROM THE STATE: 3 enter guilty pleas; sentencing set for July

Apr. 9—A conversation about local tax revenue on the way to a superintendents' meeting proved to be the start of Limestone County Schools' involvement in a multiyear scheme to obtain state funds through fraudulent enrollment numbers, according to LCS' former superintendent.

Tom Sisk's plea agreement was one of three made public this week after he, retired educator Gregory Earl Corkren and former football coach David Webb Tutt agreed to change their pleas from not guilty to guilty.

"It's the right thing to do," Sisk said when the judge asked him why.

According to Sisk's plea agreement, he and then-Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay were traveling to Moulton for a superintendents' meeting in 2016 when their discussion turned to a lawsuit involving property and sales tax revenue generated in Limestone County. The lawsuit would eventually end with an arrangement for portions of the revenue to go toward Madison City and Huntsville City school systems since they each had students who resided in Limestone County, but during their conversation in 2016, Holladay allegedly told Sisk they needed to "balance the playing field."

"Sisk understood this to mean that ACS and LCS needed to find a way to add students so as to offset money lost to Madison City Schools and Huntsville City Schools," the plea agreement reads.

Sisk later discovered ACS had accomplished this by enrolling students in Athens Renaissance, and he confronted Holladay about the discovery, according to the plea agreement. It was after this conversation that Holladay introduced Sisk to Corkren.

Through an arrangement between LCS and Corkren's company, Educational Opportunities Management LLC, LCS would receive forms and information on more than 200 full-time private school students, which were then fraudulently enrolled into Limestone County Virtual School and counted as students of LCS, records show. The increased numbers were then provided to state education officials so LCS could receive a larger allocation of funds for the following fiscal year.

Records show the students attended Monroe Academy, and officials have said the forms were completed without parents or students knowing the information was being sent to LCS. At a press conference announcing the indictment, U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin said some of the scheme's victims had never visited or even heard of Limestone County.

Meanwhile, Sisk and Corkren arranged for Ed Op to be paid extra by LCS. A portion of the funds were set aside, and on Sisk's instruction, Corkren sent a check for an unidentified charity to Sisk's personal address.

Sisk received $13,000 out of that check, which the agreement says is all he received from the scheme. He used it "for personal expenses," including "expenditures at hobby shops" and trips to New Orleans and Denver.

Spilling the beans

In January 2017, when state education officials visited Sisk to ask about the virtual school, records state they also questioned why each of the LCVS enrollment forms were signed by the Monroe Academy headmaster.

"Sisk admitted that Limestone County Virtual School had been counting students who were in fact full-time private school students," the agreement reads. "The ASDE officials told Sisk that this was improper. Thereafter, on or about the same day, Sisk telephoned Trey Holladay."

According to the agreement, it was during this conversation that Holladay said ACS' books were in order and told Sisk they had even gone so far as to have ACS employees administer state-mandated standardized tests to the private school students they were using for Athens Renaissance. Records show ACS Director of Planning Rick Carter would later help Corkren do the same for Monroe Academy students enrolled in LCVS.

Sisk would tell Corkren to cancel the contract between LCS and Ed Op in April 2017, records show. The next month, Sisk asked the Alabama State Department of Education to remove the 200-plus fraudulently enrolled students from LCS' 2016 average daily membership report.

"The ASDE complied with the request, and LCS did not receive funding for the private school students," the plea agreement reads.

Sisk was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire or mail fraud for his participation in the scheme. He could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 followed by up to three years of supervised release.

However, "the government acknowledges (Sisk) assisted authorities in the investigation and prosecution of (Sisk's) own misconduct" and could move for a reduced sentence, according to the agreement. Sentencing has been set for 10 a.m. July 29 in Montgomery.

Corkren's plea

Corkren's plea agreement echoed much of the indictment while sharing other events that happened before and during the scheme. These included how Corkren began work with ACS first as an independent contractor researching those who opposed a tax referendum.

Months later, he would meet with the Holladays about a new offer as a "middle man" between ACS and private schools, according to Corkren's plea agreement. Corkren agreed to the offer and to give Trey Holladay "a portion of the profits Ed Op would earn through its contract with ACS."

At the peak of the scheme, Corkren is said to have relayed information for more than 900 students, knowing most of them were unaware that they had been enrolled in Athens Renaissance, they did not take the virtual classes offered and ARS did not have enough teachers to educate them.

Meanwhile, private schools were offered monetary payments as part of the benefits associated with providing student information, records show. When state education officials sought records from the private schools, Corkren even gave money to Tutt for a headmaster in Pickens County as incentive not to comply.

They learned the headmaster had already provided the records, so Tutt kept the money for himself, records show.

When Holladay learned state education officials were questioning the increased enrollment numbers, Corkren's plea agreement says Corkren was told to inform one of the private schools that their students would no longer be enrolled and they would no longer receive financial compensation.

For Corkren's services throughout the scheme, Ed Op was paid more than $1.7 million from ACS and another $120,000 from LCS. The company also received more than $14,000 from Conecuh County Schools, the agreement reads.

Sharing the wealth

Corkren would distribute Ed Op's funds to multiple organizations and people, including more than $110,000 in payments to private school employees "to make it appear that Ed Op had a team of independent contractor-teachers that it paid to provide virtual instruction," when in reality, some worked as cafeteria workers or administrative assistants at the private schools, according to the agreement.

As for Holladay's portion of the money that Ed Op received, court records state Corkren occasionally paid for vehicle repairs in lieu of cash payments but routinely made small ATM withdrawals so he would always have cash on hand if Holladay asked for it.

"On one occasion, Corkren placed a large quantity of cash in a shoebox and then wrapped the shoebox in wrapping paper," the plea agreement reads. "Corkren then attempted to have the shoebox delivered to Trey Holladay as if it was a gift for Trey Holladay."

Corkren is said to have kept more than $500,000 of the money he received during the scheme for himself. For his actions, he was charged with one count conspiring to commit wire or mail fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, pleading guilty to both charges Thursday.

Like Sisk's, Corkren's plea agreement acknowledged his assistance with the investigation and that the government could request a reduced sentence. His sentencing is also set for 10 a.m. July 29 in Montgomery.

Trial for the Holladays and Carter has been set for September in Montgomery. The News Courier will have more information on this case, including Tutt's plea agreement, in an upcoming edition.