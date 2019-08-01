Is Stealth Global Holdings (ASX:SGI) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Stealth Global Holdings Limited (ASX:SGI) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Stealth Global Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Stealth Global Holdings had AU$83.4k of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have AU$2.55m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of AU$2.47m.

A Look At Stealth Global Holdings's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Stealth Global Holdings had liabilities of AU$15.5m due within 12 months and liabilities of AU$309.6k due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of AU$2.55m as well as receivables valued at AU$12.7m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling AU$538.5k more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Stealth Global Holdings has a market capitalization of AU$9.96m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Stealth Global Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Notably, Stealth Global Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of AU$379k in the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Stealth Global Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Stealth Global Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Looking at the most recent year, Stealth Global Holdings recorded free cash flow of 21% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

