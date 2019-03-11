Kris Osborn

A 21st century battleship?

Stealth and Lasers: How the Navy's New Zumwalt-Class Destroyer Will Sink Your 'Battleship'

The larger the amount of exportable, ruggedized mobile power technology, the stronger the laser. Ship-based laser weapons, it is widely discussed, are now operational. The challenge moving forward is to succeed in increasing their strength and range while accelerating its integration with radar, sensors and fire control technologies.

As the Navy commissions its second Zumwalt-class stealthy new destroyer, the service is expanding the strategic scope for the attack vessels and engineering the ships for new weapons, improved sensors and advanced applications of Artificial Intelligence and cloud technologies.

Beneath the highly visible shadow of its first-in-class stealthy USS Zumwalt destroyer, the Navy has been quietly making rapid progress with its second Zumwalt-class destroyer – the now commissioned USS Michael Monsoor. The Monsoor was commissioned last month.

Much like the lead Zumwalt-class ship, the 2nd is envisioned as a stealthy, multi-mission land and blue-water attack platform armed with long-range precision fires, a wide range of offensive and defensive missiles, faster computer processing speed and an electric drive Integrated Propulsion System with 78-megawatts of on-board electrical power.

“DDG 1001 employs an Integrated Power System (IPS), distributing 1000 volts of direct current across the ship. The IPS' architectural capabilities include the ability to allocate all 78 megawatts of installed power to propulsion, ship's service, and combat system loads from the same gas turbine prime movers based on operational requirements,” a statement from Naval Sea Systems Command said.

The ship, called DDG 1001, has now been commissioned following extensive tests, trials and demonstrations of the ship's HM&E systems (Hull, Mechanical & Electrical) including the boat handling, anchor and mooring systems as well as major demonstrations of the damage control, ballasting, navigation and communications systems, a statement from Naval Sea Systems Command said.

The HM&E delivery follows Navy reports of successful acceptance trials for DDG 1001 during which the ship tested power propulsion systems and high-speed turns while also assessing the HM&E engineering systems, according to a statement from General Dynamics Bath Iron Works.

Using the same technical baseline, ship specs and weapons system as the first Zumwalt, the Monsoor is engineered with a computer system specifically designed to accommodate software upgrades as new technologies emerge, Raytheon and Navy developers describe.

The ship computer, called Total Ship Computing Environment, integrates many of the ship’s systems such as its radar, weapons and propulsion apparatus. Software upgrades impacting radar, fire control and some weapons areas represent some potential margins of difference making the ships more advanced. Raytheon is the primary ship integrator of the on-board computers and other Zumwalt-class technologies.

“We are continually looking to further optimize the total ship computing environment through technology refresh. This could eventually include AI and/or cloud-based solutions,” Wade Knudson, Raytheon’s Senior Director of Total Ship Integrated Systems, told Warrior Maven.

AI or cloud integration, should that happen in the near future, brings several new dimensions to maritime attack. One initial advantage, simply, is that increased virtualization enabled by cloud migration can greatly reduce the hardware footprint. Fewer “boxes” or servers will be required on board as a greater elements of the technical infrastructure become multi-function. Fewer numbers of sensors and data storage technologies allow for better integration and free up what’s called “size, weight and power” opportunities on board the ship.

Data access is another defining element of cloud migration, meaning sensors, weapons systems and things like navigational data can be accessed in a faster, more consolidated fashion. When greater automation or AI are added to the equation, sensor, targeting and weapons information can even be organized autonomously for human decision makers to consider.